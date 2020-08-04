We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you never seem to be able to keep on top of the vacuuming at home, the new Aldi robot vacuum cleaner could be the answer to your prayers.

Whether you have long hair, pets or messy children, keeping your floors clean can be an endless task. However, Aldi’s latest special buy promises to keep your home pristine, without you lifting a finger.

Aldi’s Easy Home robotic vacuum cleaner is a clever little gadget, that can be programmed to clean your floors daily. You can programme the machine to work automatically, or use the remote control, to manually control it for cleaning in corners and under hard to reach furniture.

To avoid it running into your coffee table or furniture, the robot is equipped with anti-collision sensors and anti-fall sensors. That means you won’t have to worry about it taking a nasty tumble down if you are using it near any stairs.

The vacuum has four cleaning modes, with a two-in-one sweeping suction to keep your floors free from dust and dirt. It has a 90 minute run time, which is ample time to give floors the once over. When it has finished the clever little robot will return to its charging base.

The robot has a sleek black design to blend in with your household when charging. And its slim shape is ideal for finally reaching those tough spots under the sofa.

Robot vacuum cleaners can often cost upwards of £200, however, you can pick up Aldi’s handy robotic helper for £129.99.

Buy now: Easy Home Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, £129.99, Aldi

This Aldi special buy is an online exclusive that won’t be available in stores. It will officially go on sale on the 6th August, however, it is currently available to pre-order.

You will need to act quick. The robotic vacuum cleaner is selling fast, and with all Aldi special buys, when they’re gone, they’re gone.