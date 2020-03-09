We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Shopping alert! There is a stunning new pink velvet chair at Aldi that requires attention – it won’t be around for long.

The Ideal Home team know only too well how coveted scalloped pink occasional chairs have become in recent months. We knew we had a duty to share such an affordable find.

This dreamy online exclusive at Aldi is just £79.99! That’s a whopping £315 cheaper than the dream buy at Oliver Bonas, priced at £395.

Scallop velvet armchairs at Aldi

The popular scallop armchairs are available in a dusky pink and an on-trend grey. Both emulate a touch of the 1920s glamour thanks to the plush velvet upholstery and the curved scallop design.

This Kirkton House Pink Velvet Scallop Chair is the perfect addition for any living room or bedroom. It features solid wooden wooden legs and a velvet look and feel upholstered finish.

Measuring approximately 89cm in height and 76 in width, perfectly sizeable for all spaces.

The new armchair is an online exclusive, so you won’t see it popping up in the middle aisle – thank goodness, imagine trying to usher one through the fast-paced checkouts.

Pre-order now: Pink Velvet Scallop Armchair, £79.99, Aldi

The Oliver Bonas version (left) is well-known by interiors fans, often popping up on influencers Instagram feeds. With it’s scalloped design, featured on the seat and back, its lush shade of pink velvet and the gold tipped feet – it’s easy to see why it is so admired.

It has been on my personal wish list for an age, but with a higher price point it’s a dream buy, more than a realistic one.

Buy now: Flora Scalloped Dusty Pink Velvet, £395, Oliver Bonas

We haven’t been this excited about an Aldi Specialbuy since the window mirror, the entire team hankered after. The race is on now to all bag one of the velvet armchairs!

Pink or grey? Decisions, decisions.