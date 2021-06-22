We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There’s no time like the present to pick up a top Amazon Prime Day air fryer deal, and we’ve rounded up all the best from Ninja, Instant Pot, Philips, Cosori, Tower, and other top brands.

We’ve been busy testing all of the best air fryers for the past year, so these Amazon Prime Day air fryer deals come from brands we’ve tried and loved. That includes some already-affordable options, as well as some premium picks with impressive discounts.

If you’ve been considering investing in an air fryer for some time, now is the time to buy. Air fryers are the perfect appliance for summer, because instead of having to heat your entire oven you can cook the chicken for your caesar salad or the veggies for your fajita night in a small basket that’s easy to clean and fast to pre-heat. We promise, once you’ve got an air fryer on your countertops, the way you cook will be transformed.

Amazon Prime Day air fryer deals

COSORI Air Fryer XXL 5.5L | was £109.99 now £69.99

One of the top air fryers we’ve tested comes from COSORI, a top pick that you can now buy for only £85. With a 5.5 litre capacity, it’s capable of cooking up meals for the whole family. It also has Three colour options, including black, red and white. View Deal

Tefal Actifry Genius XL | was £269, now £175 at Amazon (save 35%)

One of the most well-known air fryers comes from Tefal? Why? Well for a start is has legions of fans (we gave it five stars when we tried it) and it even stirs the food for you. Talk about minimal effort. View Deal

Philips Essential Air Fryer Extra Large | was £230, now £144.99 at Amazon (save 37%)

The Philips essential range is one of the most popular you can buy. We think this 37% saving is an absolute bargain when you consider the immense capacity and easy cleaning. View Deal

Prosenic T21 Air Fryer | was £109, now £83 at Amazon (save £25)

Combine smart functions with an efficient air fryer and you’ve got a top pick. This one features in our buying guide, and it is now £25 off this Prime Day. Pair it with smart speakers and remotely control using the Prosenic app to manage your cook from anywhere in the home. View Deal

How do air fryers work?

Air fryers typically have a basket that can be removed from the front and shaken up for crispy chips and fish fingers. Some from the likes on Ninja and Instant Pot have removable inserts, meaning you can also roast and bake.

We have also tried rotisserie air fryers, such as the Tower Vortex, which not online includes a rotisserie bar but has a door that opens much like an oven. This allows you to insert numerous trays and cook up different elements of a dinner all with one countertop appliance.

The technology works much like a fan oven. The baskets have slats for allowing air and oil to circulate, so when you put your oven chips inside the fryer, it blows hot air around every single one for even and crispy tastes without the mess and fat of submerging in a deep fat fryer.