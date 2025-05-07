Ninja just quietly dropped an upgraded version of the sellout Luxe Café espresso machine on its website
These are the new features I can't wait to try
A brand new espresso machine has quietly been listed on the Ninja website: the Ninja Luxe Café Pro Series ES701UK.
Listed as not yet in stock but priced at £699.99 via Ninja, this is the amped up version of the sell-out Ninja Luxe Café machine, which I gave 5 stars to in my Ninja Luxe Café review.
Here's a look at how it's different and why you might be glad if you've been waiting to invest in the original, which I voted the best coffee machine of the moment in my most recent round-up.
This, the original Luxe Café, has been one of the most popular coffee machines of the last year.
The most notable change to the design of the machine is with the tamping system. The original Ninja Luxe Café features an assisted tamp mechanism, which means users manually level out the coffee ground from the machine using the tamper tool.
That's all change with the Pro series. Clearly, the brand has taken inspiration from a feature that's very popular on a rival machine – the Sage Barista Express Impress (which was for many years the top-rated coffee machine in our best bean to cup machine guide before it was usurped by the Cafe Luxé).
The thing I thought that the Luxe Café was lacking most when I reviewed it was a one-armed bandit, as it's just so convenient for everyday use and cuts down on mess, as well as any user error when tamping.
This integrated tamper also goes a long way to explain the price jump up to £699.99. It's part of Ninja's Barista Assist Technology, which also allows you to get recommended grind settings at the first stage of coffee-making.
As a user of the Cafe Luxé every day now, the new feature I'm most excited about is the chance to froth milk for two drinks at once. Currently, it's a race every day to see who will get downstairs in my house to use the OG Ninja Luxe Café machine first.
That wouldn't be the case with this Pro version, as the XL Dual Froth System Pro features an XL milk jug to make micro-foam for 2 drinks at once. You can also use the quad shot portafilter for the coffee element too. So two lattes or cappuccinos at once just became a very tangible prospect.
I can't wait to get my hands on this new iteration of the Ninja Luxe Café to try it out. Are you tempted by either machine?
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
