Anthea Turner has revealed the one thing she can’t abide seeing out in a bathroom – bottles of bleach. Instead, the TV presenter urged her fans to ditch the bottles and give easy-to-store bleach tablets a go.

The former presenter, of The Perfect Housewife, shared her new favourite product on Instagram. She prefers this method for keeping the toilet clean, and keeping the bleach bottle out of sight.

‘Bit of Saturday morning cleaning going on here. I’m loving these bleach tablets bought last week. And for a quick loo freshener, they do the trick and are easy to store in the bathroom,’ she wrote.

‘As you know from #perfecthousewife days I HATE seeing bleach bottles by the side of the loo 😡”They are not ornaments put them in a cupboard” 👍 Lecture over 💋💋💋💋’.’

When one fan asked what do you do if the bleach bottles don’t fit in the cupboard, she suggested investing in the bleach tablets.

‘Tables are the answer and I do have a rather nice brush as you can see brush for guests mishaps. I have my cleaning things in a bucket I wiz round the house with burning up calories on the way,’ explained the former Blue Peter presenter.

Anthea’s bleach tablet of choice is the citrus bleach tablets from Sainsbury’s. Priced at £2 for a bottle of 40, they will fit easily into most bathroom cupboards or in a cleaning caddy.

Buy now: Bleach Tablets Citrus, £2, Sainsbury’s

When it comes to using the tablets, just pop one in the toilet and ‘they sit there melting, doing their job with no spillage,’ Anthea explains.

When it comes to keeping a well-ordered and clean home, Anthea Turner knows what she’s talking about. Pre-Mrs Hinch, the presenter was part of an early generation of cleaning celebrities, hosting Anthea Turner: Perfect Housewife in 2006. So, when it comes to cleaning tips, you can trust Anthea’s.

Will you be taking Anthea’s scolding to heart and hiding your bleach in the cupboard?