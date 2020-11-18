We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Coffee machines have become the latest must-have kitchen appliance as sales have rocketed this month. Make your own barista-quality brew at home with one of these AO.com Black Friday coffee machine deals.

AO.com has revealed that sales of its coffee machines have shot up by 412 per cent since the start of November. The online retailer has reported a rise in sales of its pod, bean to cup and espresso machines.

The nation might have had to swap its Starbucks for slippers this month. However, it seems we’ve not ditched our coffee breaks.

If you’re keen to turn your kitchen into your own personal cafe, here are a few of AO.com’s best Black Friday coffee machine deals.

AO.com Black Friday coffee machine deals

De’Longhi Magnifica Bean to Cup Coffee Machine: Was £488, Now £399

Save £100 on one of AO.com’s best-selling coffee machines of 2020. Enjoy a fresh and creamy cappuccino with just the touch of a button. The 1450 Watt power output promises to heat water quickly and keep it at the ideal temperature. While an auto-clean function means this coffee machine can pretty much look after itself. View Deal

Sage The Duo Temp Pro Espresso Coffee Machine: Was £379, Now £299

If you want to indulge your inner barista, save £80 on this brilliant espresso coffee machine from sage. The milk frother will allow you to perfect your latte art. It can be used with any ground coffee and even includes a handy cup warmer on top to help keep your drinks hot. Once you’ve tried this coffee machine you’ll never go back to the instant stuff. View Deal

Melitta Caffeo Solo 6553104 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine: Was £399, £299

Create luxury espressos and americanos with just the flick of a switch with this Melitta bean-to-cup machine. It has two different coffee programmes to choose from for long and short coffees. If you pick this stylish looking number up in the Black Friday sale you can save an incredible £170. Plus the auto-clean function means you don’t even need to worry about cleaning it. View Deal

‘Picking up a hot drink on the way to the office or during a lunch break used to be a key part of culture in Britain,’ says Amanda Smart, coffee machine expert at AO.com.

‘The surge in sales of coffee machines highlights how the pandemic has changed the way we consume coffee. As people discover that they can still get their favourite barista-style drinks at the touch of a button in their own home.’

Will you be adding a coffee machine to your kitchen counter?