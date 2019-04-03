Generation Rent can now get a washing machine for less than the price of a coffee

Renting, rather than, buying white goods, isn’t normally a seen at the most cost-effective option. But now online electricals store, AO, has announced a new initiative that could turn this idea on its head.

They revealed that they are offering washing machine rental for £2 a week, initially partnering with two Housing Associations in England and Scotland, and rolling out to reach thousands of families from next year if successful.

The weekly cost of the Candy Grand’O Vita GVS148D3W 8Kg washing machine comes with no hidden extra costs and no up-front payment. It has an A+++ energy rating, as well offering several functions – including a Quick Wash Cycle, White Cycle and Baby Cycle. The cost also includes delivery, full insurance, repairs and recycling of any old appliances and no credit checks.

The rental can also be cancelled at any time and the washing machine will be collected free of charge. After a period of five years the washing machine can be replaced with a new machine, and the old one taken back to AO for refurbishment or to be recycled.

Commenting on the move, AO’s Founder and CEO John Roberts said: ‘It’s a straightforward £2 per week payment, with no up-front charges and no catches. Customers know exactly what they are paying for their washing machine from the start. It’s a totally different approach to the current rental offers out there, and I believe that we’re doing better.

‘Our advantage is that we own most of the supply chain. This keeps our costs low, meaning we can save customers hundreds of pounds a year when it comes to renting electrical essentials. Of course, rental has appeal for a broad range of customers, not just those on lower incomes. It’s early days for us but I’m optimistic about the potential.’

It’s hoped that the scheme could also potentially expand into other products in the future, so who knows what the kitchens of the future could look like?

Would you consider renting white goods in the future?