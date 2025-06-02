Joseph Joseph’s genius laundry basket just dropped to its lowest price – but only until Sunday
If you’ve been eyeing this cult-favourite product, now’s the time to snap it up for less
If your laundry routine could do with a serious upgrade, now’s the perfect time to act. The Joseph Joseph Tota 90L Laundry Separation Basket – a favourite for keeping wash day stress-free – is currently at its lowest price on the market, thanks to a limited-time offer at QVC. Until Sunday, you can pick it up for just £72.96, down from £109.98 on the site and £115 on Joseph Joseph itself.
Our Deputy Editor Becky is already a fan, and she says it made her laundry day 'faster and easier'. So what makes the Tota such a smart buy? For starters, this isn’t just any laundry basket. Designed to simplify sorting, it features two internal compartments so you can easily divide lights and darks, or separate delicates as you go instead of creating those last-minute sorting piles on the floor (we've all been there).
Each section includes its own removable, soft-handled laundry bag that lifts out smoothly, making it easy to transport clothes to the machine without taking the whole basket itself. And with a 90-litre capacity, it’s roomy enough to handle several days’ worth of laundry – ideal for gym-goers, families, or anyone with a busy household.
As we'd expect with a Joseph Joseph product, the Tota also looks good. Available in a selection of neutral tones (grey, ecru and black - although you can also pick up a multicoloured option on the brand's own site) the sleek, minimal design means you’ll happily leave it on show in a bathroom, bedroom or utility space. No more hiding your hamper when guests come round!
Of course, this kind of design thinking is exactly what we’ve come to expect from Joseph Joseph. Known for creating stylish, functional homeware that solves common household problems, like the editor-favourite washing up bowl, or the small-home perfect ironing mat, the brand has built a reputation for innovation – and the Tota is a perfect example.
With QVC’s offer ending on Sunday, this is a great opportunity to invest in a product that makes daily life that little bit simpler.
Thea Babington-Stitt is the Managing Editor for Ideal Home. Thea has been working across some of the UK’s leading interiors titles since 2016.
She started working on these magazines and websites after graduating from City University London with a Masters in Magazine Journalism. Before moving to Ideal Home, Thea was News and Features Editor at Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc and Country Homes & Interiors. In addition to her role at Ideal Home, Thea is studying for a diploma in interior design with The Interior Design Institute.
