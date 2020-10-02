We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Council tax is essential for making sure your bin collection and other local amenities run smoothly. But it is still another tax we’d rather not pay. However, not all council taxes are equally expensive, so we’ve found the areas with the lowest council tax.

How much council tax you pay is based on the ‘band’ your property falls into. Band A is the cheapest and band H is the most expensive. However, taxes also vary according to your local authority.

If you’re currently house hunting, take a look at this helpful guide so you know the full expense of the area you’re signing up to live in. New research from Coulters Property has sifted through the figures for band D properties to find the cheapest area for council tax. As they say, it’s all about Location, Location, Location.

While London might have some of the highest house prices in the country, it is also home to the four cheapest council tax areas. Westminster topped the list as have the lowest Band D council tax at £782.

Wandsworth came in second, costing £800. The City of London was the third-cheapest at £800, and Hammersmith and Fulham the fourth-cheapest at £1,124.

The remaining six areas with the cheapest council tax were all found in Scotland, including the Shetland Islands and the Orkney Islands.

Areas with the lowest council tax

Video Of The Week

1.Westminster, London

2. Wandsworth, London

3. City of London, London

4. Hammersmith & Fulham, London

5. Na h-Eileanan Siar, Scotland

6. South Lanarkshire, Scotland

7. Shetland Islands, Scotland

8. Angus, Scotland

9. Orkney Islands, Scotland

10. North Lanarkshire, Scotland

The contrast the most expensive council tax was found in rural areas. Rutland, the UK’s smallest county was found to have the highest council tax at £2,125. That is 17 per cent more than the national average for council tax. It was followed by Nottingham and Dorset, which both pay £2,119.

Are you surprised by the lowest council tax area?