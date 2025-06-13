Lidl is selling a portable gas pizza oven for less than £100 – it’s a dead ringer for the Ooni Koda oven

There’s something incredibly enjoyable about soaking up the sun on your patio, with an authentic home-cooked pizza in hand, and if you are currently in the market for a new pizza oven, Lidl is currently selling a dead ringer for the Ooni Koda Portable Pizza Oven, and this one is only £79.99.

Owning one of the best pizza ovens is a sure way to up your hosting (and eating) game all year round. Authentic, Italian-style pizza whenever you want? Yes please. But these ovens are an investment piece, until now.

At just £79.99, the Lidl Grillmeister Gas Pizza Oven, is one of the most affordable pizza ovens I’ve spotted and shares many of the same features compared to higher-end models - here’s how it shapes up.

Lidl Grillmeister Gas Pizza Oven £79.99 at Lidl This might just be the cheapest gas pizza oven I've seen on the market. It can reach temperatures of 400 degrees in just 15 minutes but is designed so you can eat crispy, authentic pizza straight from the oven. Ooni Ooni Koda 12 Gas-Powered Pizza Oven £299 at Argos £299 at Ooni (UK) £338.99 at Lakeland Ooni is renowened for their brillian pizza oven's and this one has the five-star reviews to prove it. Reaching 500 degrees in just 15 minutes, this portable oven has the capacity to cook an authentic pizza in just 60 seconds.

You can always count on Lidl and Aldi to provide affordable alternatives to our favourite high-end brands. Only recently, Aldi’s BBQ top pizza oven returned at an even cheaper price, and now Lidl has arrived with one of the cheapest gas pizza ovens I’ve ever seen.

The Lidl Grillmeister Gas Pizza Oven, which is already available in stores, allows you to cook your own crispy pizzas and baguettes - and eat them straight from the oven. It claims to reach 400 degrees in just 15 minutes and even comes with an integrated thermometer so you can ensure your dough is cooked to perfection.

Plus, with a handy viewing window and double-walled housing for optimal heat distribution, you can relax knowing your pizza is in good hands. The stone itself is 12” wide, meaning it will produce delicious, large pizzas. The pizza stone is also made from cordierite, a moisture-absorbing material that results in extra-crispy pizzas.

The oven comes with a 1m gas bottle connection hose and is suitable for five and 11kg gas bottles. It is suitable for propane gas and comes with a three year warranty.

(Image credit: Lidl)

By contrast, the Ooni Koda 12 Gas-Powered Pizza Oven (£299 at Ooni) , comes with hundreds of five-star reviews (in case you were wondering which Ooni oven to buy ), with shoppers praising its ease of use, quick cooking time and excellent pizza quality.

This oven can reach 500 degrees in just 15 minutes and can cook a pizza in just 60 seconds. It has a slightly larger cooking area compared to Lidl's at 33cm wide, compared to Lidl's 30.5cm. And our Koda pizza oven review concluded the Koda is a fuss-free way to make authentic pizza, but lacks the smoky flavour of the Ooni Fyra (£299 at Ooni) .

I’m not quite convinced that the Lidl pizza oven will quite live up to the Ooni oven, but for £79.99, I still think it a great deal, and a perfect starter if you’ve been thinking about trying out a pizza oven.

If you've missed out on the Lidl pizza oven, don't worry, I've tracked down a few more affordable options.

B&Q High Performance Table Top Gas Fired Pizza Oven £89.99 at B&Q The oven can cater to up to 10 people and can cook a pizza up to 30cm square in around 60 seconds. ProCook Outdoor Pizza Oven 12 Inch £249 at ProCook Ltd In terms of price range ProCook's new gas pizza oven sit between the Ooni Koda and Lidl's, but it comes with a clever turning function that will ensure evenly cooked pizza's everytime. Argos Home Argos Home Pizza Oven Bbq Topper With Paddle £50 at Argos If you don't want to fork out for one a pizza oven, this handy accessory can be added straight to your BBQ. Place on top of your grill and cook authentic pizza in minutes.

Have you been convinced to try the Lidl Grillmeister Gas Pizza Oven?