Are you paying too much council tax? According to Martin Lewis’ council tax advice you could be.

In the Money Saving Expert newsletter Martin Lewis urged households to check their bills to see if they are shelling out too much on their council tax .

Martin Lewis council tax warning

The money-saving guru warned that up to 400,000 homes in England and Scotland could be in the wrong council tax band. If you are one of these households you could be missing out on saving thousands of pounds a year.

The Money Saving Expert has been urging households to check their council tax bills for over a decade. However, with the announcement by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government that it will be giving local councils the power to put up council tax by 2 per cent, now is the perfect time to check.

‘For more than a decade we’ve urged you to check if you’re in one of the 400,000 households in too high a council tax band,’ says Martin Lewis in the Money Saving Expert newsletter. ‘If you are, you could be owed £100s or even £1,000 as many have overpaid for a whopping 27 years going back to 1993, mainly because of the way homes were banded on perceived values in 1991.’

‘The methods used were so slapdash that many were wrong,’ he writes. ‘And with most council tax bills likely to rise by up to 4 per cent in April, now’s a good time to check.’

You can check whether you are due a rebate on your council tax bill by comparing your council tax band with nearby homes. You can do this by checking the Valuation Office Agency database in England, or asking a neighbour with a similar house directly.

The next step is estimating your home’s worth in 1991 which is when the council tax brackets were defined. If both of these indicate that you are in too high a council tax band Martin Lewis says challenge it!

Just be sure to do your research first. While you could be owed money. If you’re found to be in too low a band you could get stuck paying more.