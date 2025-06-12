Lidl’s new Kamado BBQ is a dead ringer for the cult Big Green Egg – it’s more than £200 cheaper than Aldi’s version
Run, don't walk, to your local middle aisle
Lidl has launched a new Kamado BBQ, and at £79.99, it’s the cheapest one I’ve seen this year - it even beats Aldi on price.
It’s a well-known fact that Kamado BBQs are some of the best BBQs around due to their superior temperature control and range of cooking techniques available. But it’s another well-known fact that these types of BBQs can also come with a hefty price tag.
Landing in the Lidl middle aisle today (12 June), the Grillmeister Ceramic Barbecue is not only the cheapest model I’ve seen this year, but also shares many of the features of the cult Big Green Egg MiniMax (£850 at John Lewis). This is everything you need to know.
A Kamado BBQ has been on my wish list for quite some time, which is why my ears prick when I hear about affordable alternatives popping up. The Aldi Kamado BBQ is a popular and affordable choice, while the Tower Kamado Maxi BBQ is a lesser-known Amazon buy, but that is even cheaper than Aldi’s version. Now Lidl is trumping them both, and I’m pleased to say the Lidl Grillmeister Ceramic Barbecue doesn’t scrimp on features.
The compact BBQ is designed for smoking, searing, baking, grilling and high-temperature cooking, with its ceramic shell carefully designed to retain temperatures up to 450 degrees. It also comes with an integrated thermometer, so you can ensure your food is cooked at the perfect temperature.
The BBQ is 26.5cm or 10.4” inches in diameter, making it slightly smaller in diameter than The Big Green Egg MiniMax, which is 33cm or 13” in diameter. This is a great size for couples looking to grill this summer, or groups of two to four. Because of this, if you’re looking to host larger groups of people, I’d suggest investing in one of the best gas BBQs, such as the Char-Broil Gas BBQ (£629.99 at Amazon), which has an enormous amount of cooking space, making it an excellent addition to any garden party.
If you’ve been weighing up whether you should invest in a Kamado grill, the Lidl ceramic BBQ is an excellent way to test it out before investing in a pricer model. At £79.99 it is a great accessible starting point.
But if you haven’t been quite convinced, or your local middle aisle has already run out, I’ve rounded up some more affordable alternatives.
If a kamado grill has been on your wishlist, then have any of these affordable BBQs tempted you?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024.
