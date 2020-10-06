We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The brilliant Prestige Eco Pans are currently on offer at Argos. The world’s friendliest five layer plant-based non-stick recycled pan collection is hailed a hero for raising awareness of environmental impact. And right now they are cheapest at Argos – with 25 per cent off the entire range.

Saving money and playing a small part in saving the planet, winning.

Cook up a storm with the extensive Prestige Eco cookware collection – including saucepans of all sizes, frying pans and a stockpot.

Prestige Eco Pans

The Eco Pans are one of the most environmentally friendly ranges on the market. Made from recycled materials, its surface is good for us and even better for our environment. The conscious cookware is made from 100 per cent recycled aluminium, and made with a unique plant based non-stick inside that is PFOA and palm oil free.

The full range is easy to clean and scratch-proof, ideal for all hob types including induction. The saucepans come with shatterproof glass on the lids, to ensure safety. The more hearty dishes, such as the Stockpot, are oven safe up to 150C/300F/Gas mark 2. All are dishwasher safe.

Buy now: Prestige Eco 3 Piece Saucepan set, was £89.99, now £67.49, Argos

Nothing says stay indoors and eat well more than a hearty stockpot. This dish is ideal for cooking up wintery casseroles and stews.

Buy now: Prestige Eco 4.5L Stockpot, was £49.99, now £37.49, Argos

This brilliant cookware comes complete with a manufacturer’s 5 year guarantee.

In addition to the Eco credentials of the cookware Argos have also partnered with TREE AID, to plant a tree for every pan sold.

We are all being asked to play our part in making small changes to our lifestyles to make a big difference to the environment. These pans are a small step in making an everyday chore all the more conscious of the planet.

What are you waiting for? Build your own greener kitchen.