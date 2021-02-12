We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you are fed up with working from your kitchen table every day – and eating breakfast, lunch and dinner from your table, as well as doing Zoom quizzes there – then we know just what you need: a ladder desk! Specifically, this one we’ve spotted at Habitat – and it’s also sold at Argos. It’s no secret that ladder desks are the (not-so) newest trend to be flooding our Instagrams – and with dimensions as small as these, there’s no need to question why. People from all over the country are using this Argos ladder desk in their living rooms for work, their bedrooms for studying, their kids’ rooms for homeschooling… and more.

With plenty of space for working as well as an impressive amount of storage – in the form of a drawer and two shelves – this small desk is perfect if you are looking for an easy (read: cheap and cheerful) way to bring the office home. We are guessing you have a small amount of space to work with? Or, perhaps you just don’t want a large desk taking centre stage in your home? Whether it’s a small corner in your bedroom, a teeny space in your living room, or a section of a spare bedroom – this ladder desk will fit.

This space-savvy compact desk is great for small space dwellers since it boasts a super small footprint, and renters will love it too since it’s easy to move from property to property, or from room to room. Here are some more reasons why we think it’s great…

What to know about the dreamy Argos ladder desk

This ladder desk comes in two lovely colours – white and wood, and a grey concrete effect. We’re imagining the white desk in Scandi-style homes, with the grey one being a seamless option for modern spaces. Both colours are sturdy and they lean against your wall – though it’s advised to attach this ladder desk to the wall, to ensure stability. Use the two shelves on the top for storing books, plants, your favourite photos. The spacious drawer is where you can pop important paperwork, notepads or anything else you don’t want to be seen. Use the desk area – which measures 65cm wide and 40cm deep – for your laptop, a pen holder and water bottle. Who says small means less practical?

Buy now: Habitat Ladder Office Desk, £65, Argos

Measuring almost 180cm high – depending on how upright you would like it to sit – this ladder desk has a maximum capacity of 10kg and it weighs just 21.3kg. You’ll need to find a desk chair with a maximum height of 61.3cm to fit. Worried this desk won’t fit in your small space? It’s only 65cm wide – that’s smaller than a chest of drawers.

The Argos ladder desk in real homes – our favourites

What are you waiting for? This ladder desk is the motivation you need to carry on working from home, comfortably. And, when life eventually returns back to normal you can use it as a dressing table.