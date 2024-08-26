4 things interior designers always include in a home office for a stylish and comfortable WFH set-up – some might surprise you
Ever wondered what interior experts need in their home office?
If you regularly work from home then your home office or desk needs to be a comfortable and inspiring space – no one knows better how to make this happen than professional interior designers. That’s why we asked a few of them for their home office essentials when planning home office ideas for themselves and clients.
It might be a clever home office layout idea, a stimulating piece of decor or something that will ensure you sit comfortably all day long. But all of these will contribute to a productive day of work in your workspace.
‘Trying to make it not feel like a home office is really important and that move has happened in kitchens – trying not to make it feel like a practical space but like a social space,’ says interior designer Anouska Lancaster. ‘In my office, I treat it the same as any other room in the house. Make it a really nice place to be so you don't dread going in there in the morning.’
And these are a few of the ways to help you achieve this.
1. Opt for a wireless lamp
‘A well lit desk is imperative,’ starts interior designer Benji Lewis. And there are several home office lighting ideas you can (and should) employ – layering your sources of light is the best way to go about it.
‘Two desk lights are something I try to ensure I have, one on the left hand end of the desk and one on the right so you always have a good pool of light to work with,’ Benji adds.
But there is one perhaps slightly unexpected light fixture as far as home offices go that interior designer Matthew Williamson can’t go without. ‘When designing a home office, I always incorporate a portable lamp – specifically the Phileas lamp I designed for Pooky. Its portable design allows for flexible lighting, whether you need focused illumination on your desk or a soft glow elsewhere in the room. This flexibility helps create an environment that can be adjusted throughout the day, enhancing both comfort and efficiency.’
Created in collaboration with designer Matthew Williamson, Pooky's Phileas table lamp is wireless, portable and rechargeable. But it's also highly customisable as there are many, many lampshades to choose from to fit your home office style.
Dunelm's wireless Keko lamp is something of an icon at the Ideal Home office because of its stylish appearance (we love this on-trend olive green colourway) and affordable price point.
2. Decorate with a vase of cut flowers
Biophilic design ideas and nature-inspired decor is known to have a positive impact on our mental state while working - from ‘reducing stress to boosting productivity’ as Olga Alexeeva, creative director of interior design studio Black & Milk, says. But incorporating something as specific as a vase of fresh flowers will add to the feeling of your home office being just another lovely room in your home where you therefore want to spend time in.
‘I have things like fresh flowers in my home office so it's a nice environment,’ Anouska Lancaster says.
Benji Lewis agrees, ‘A little greenery is good, or even a small vase with cut flowers.’
3. Create a relaxation zone
According to the interior designers, being chained to your desk all day long is not ideal – which is not all that surprising. But to remedy this, they all agree on incorporating a break-out area with some comfy seating.
‘A small area with a comfy chair or yoga mat provides a space for mental breaks, enhancing overall productivity,’ Olga Alexeeva says.
Anouska Lancaster adds, ‘As well as a desk and computer, have social seating like an armchair or two, so when people come in and chat to you it feels like a social space. Aim to make it into another lovely living room with rugs, colours and flowers.’
4. Invest in an ergonomic chair
While going for the best home office desk ideas that will work for you is important, it’s just as crucial to invest in the right office chair. And not just right in terms of aesthetics but also one that will be comfortable to sit in for the majority of the day without giving you back pain and ruining your posture as a result.
‘A comfortable chair with lumbar support is crucial for posture and comfort during long work hours,’ Olga Alexeeva explains.
Unfortunately, ergonomic desk chairs have a bad rep for being pretty ugly to look at. But Claire Garner, director of Claire Garner Interiors, sets the record straight, ‘An ergonomic desk chair is a must, to ensure a comfortable working position. This doesn’t have to look chunky and there are some really beautiful, streamlined options available.’
We love the sleek, minimalist look of this new office chair from John Lewis
If you're looking for something a bit more traditional, the faux brown leather material and quilted finish make this a classic.
This sleek Amazon number is available in several colourways to match your home office colour scheme and it's finished with diamond quilting on top.
These tips should set you up for a successful home office design journey – we’re sure feeling inspired. And that vase of flowers is sure to become a more regular staple on our WFH desks.
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. Sara brings the Ideal Home’s readership features and news stories from the world of homes and interiors, as well as trend-led pieces, shopping round-ups and more, focusing on all things room decor, specialising in living rooms, bedrooms, hallways, home offices and dining rooms. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others. She feels that fashion and interiors are intrinsically connected – if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
