With a background as an illustrator in trend forecasting, Astrid Vos began posting her fashion drawings and portraits on Instagram in 2016 and captivated top designers and industry creatives.

Now in demand as the world’s go-to artist for capturing backstage looks at global fashion events, her lively model sketches sit alongside her private portrait portfolio. We caught up with Astrid to discover what inspires her.

Q. What’s your art background?

I studied drawing at the Fashion Academy in Arnhem, then for 13 years I worked in Paris for a top global trend-forecasting agency. After this I settled in Amsterdam where I drew for various advertising companies before launching my work on Instagram.

Q. How do you describe your style?

A bit edgy and dangerous. I like to challenge the viewer; there are lots of layers and depth to my portraits to reflect the personalities I am trying to capture.

Q. What’s your creative process?

First I need to be intrigued, and then it becomes very simple. I use gouache, watercolour and chalk and focus on colour, line and texture.

Q. What inspires you and how important are trends to you?

The energy of fashion. Fashion is not superficial, it is like art, it reflects our progress and our evolution. Trends are enormously important for me because they reflect the pulse of our society and are constantly evolving.

Q. Any words of advice for people who want to buy art?

Buy it because your heart wants it, NOT as an investment. Art should make your soul happy – so if you spot something you like, trust your instinct.

Q. Who is your favourite artist?

Without question, Rothko – his paintings have so much depth and his work always speaks to me.

