Broadway in Gloucestershire is often described as a show village of England. It is a historic place full of independent shops and eateries, with a pretty high street that’s lined with horse chestnut trees.

It regularly lures visitors with its charming looks, stunning location and mix of period homes and picturesque Cotswold stone cottages. If you’re after a change of scenery then you won’t get much better than this.

That leads us on nicely to a beautifully renovated cottage that’s just come up for sale in Snowshill (1.5 miles away from Broadway) – a quintessential retreat if you will. Let’s take a look at what you can expect for its £895,000 price tag.

Bankside cottage exterior

Set in an elevated position in the village, Bankside is a traditional stone cottage that overlooks the local church and has some of the finest countryside views. A paved drive marks the approach, but its the pale-green door and window frames that caught our eye, along with the climbing plants and colourful flowers.

Doesn’t it look pretty?

Living room

You’ll be spoilt for choice as to where to spend time in this cottage, with a ground floor that boasts three reception spaces, including this living room with a stunning inglenook fireplace.

The neutral living room ideas are punctuated with pops of red-brown, with cushions galore and a large tan leather footstool that’s perfect for putting your feet up on at the end of a long day.

Dining room

Located just off of the kitchen is the very neat-looking dining room. From the brick wall and stone flooring to the wood-framed doors and painted furniture, this room has a real mix of textures that make it interesting, unique and ideal for family dinners.

Kitchen

You’ll have plenty of storage in the kitchen, which features a range of modern fitted Shaker-style units, integrated appliances and woodblock work surfaces – with the layout providing a lesson in how to plan a kitchen.

Bedroom

On the first floor you’ll find three bedrooms, all of which have characteristic cottage traits, such as beams overhead and wonderfully wonky walls. Each one has been made to feel sumptuously snug with touchy-feely fabrics, from plush gathered curtains to velvet headboards and layered throws and blankets.

Bathroom

If you want the wow-factor, then this copper tub from Catchpole & Rye will certainly give you that. It’s made all the more eye-popping as the wall behind it has been half panelled and painted a dark midnight shade.

Garden

Outside, this impressive south-facing rear garden should satisfy anyone after a cottage with grounds. There’s a generous terrace off of the dining room, a large lawned area, garden store and even a summer house.

The property is currently listed with Knight Frank for £895,000.