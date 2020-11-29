Have you ever wanted to live like a President? Well, you are in for a treat. We have picked 5 of the best deals so you can recreate this Presidential pad in your own home.
Former President Barack Obama and his family recently moved into a $11.75 million waterfront home situated on nearly 30 acres on Martha’s Vineyard – and his all-white and wood interior choices are super easy to recreate in your own home – and for a fraction of the cost.
The Obamas living room
White can create all kinds of different moods. Depending on the time of day and quality of the light, I love white for its ability to create serene, calming environments. It works well with all colours but it particularly brings out the warmth of natural materials.
Bergen 3 Seater Reclining Sofa, was £899.99, now £799.99, Wayfair
This classy looking sofa would make the perfect addition to a cool and contemporary living room. No wonder Barack Obama appears for calm and collected all the time.
The Obamas kitchen
White kitchens are still the biggest selling ‘colour’ in the kitchen market place, and there’s no denying that choosing white cabinets does make it considerably easier to adapt and tweak colour schemes at a later date. Avoid the ‘clinical’ look by make sure that there are some elements of natural materials in the room – perhaps wooden flooring, or a timber table top and chairs.
Black & Brass Pendant Light, was £125, now £62.50, Cox & Cox
Industrial lighting is an effective way to modernise a space for those dressing an all-white or neutral space.
The Obamas bedroom
White is a more complex than most people think. As well as providing a clean neutral background, it’s a great colour for bringing out the tones and textures of pieces placed within its context. Unique colour combinations can create either a visual tension or harmony – both are equally beautiful. A neutral room doesn’t have to be boring.
Mcrae Shaggy White Rug, was £33.99, now £28.99, Wayfair
Berber-style rugs are still very much on trend. Cosy, stylish and plush – what more could you want underfoot.
The Obamas dining room
Monochrome is all about texture. I always mix in organic materials from rich woods to marble to bring a natural allure to a scheme. Subtle metallics bring warmth and depth to any space.
Quattro White Dining Table & 4 White Chairs, now £180, Argos Home
A stylish dining table and chairs for just £180 – it must be Black Friday weekend!
The Obamas garden
White, green and wood are a classic combination that work beautifully with the colours of any garden. Unsurprisingly, the stylish family have chosen pale green furniture in the garden to successfully blend into the evergreen foliage – and not to distract from the impeccable views.
Uriel 2.7m Traditional Parasol, was £139, now £108.99, Wayfair
It might be cold outside, but we are dreaming of those hazy, summer days already… Be prepared for the eventual heatwave with a parasol fit for a President.
Shop the discounts while you can, to get the effortlessly cool look for less.