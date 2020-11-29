We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Have you ever wanted to live like a President? Well, you are in for a treat. We have picked 5 of the best deals so you can recreate this Presidential pad in your own home.

Former President Barack Obama and his family recently moved into a $11.75 million waterfront home situated on nearly 30 acres on Martha’s Vineyard – and his all-white and wood interior choices are super easy to recreate in your own home – and for a fraction of the cost.

The Obamas living room

White can create all kinds of different moods. Depending on the time of day and quality of the light, I love white for its ability to create serene, calming environments. It works well with all colours but it particularly brings out the warmth of natural materials.

The Obamas kitchen

White kitchens are still the biggest selling ‘colour’ in the kitchen market place, and there’s no denying that choosing white cabinets does make it considerably easier to adapt and tweak colour schemes at a later date. Avoid the ‘clinical’ look by make sure that there are some elements of natural materials in the room – perhaps wooden flooring, or a timber table top and chairs.