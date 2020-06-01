We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Many homeowners are turning to DIY during lockdown, after noticing all the things they least like about their homes – as they spend longer looking at them. A fine example is this bathroom makeover on a budget, by Koleighna Wilbur, from Canada.

She has totally transformed her unloved, dated bathroom for under £60! It’s hard to believe the cost when you see the difference…

Bathroom makeover on a budget

‘The inspiration came from a simple photograph I saw on Pinterest, ‘Koleighna explains to Latest Deals. ‘Of a bathroom with Dalmatian wallpaper and I fell in love instantly!’.

‘I wanted my bathroom, which was a dull 1970s/80s-style dark, depressing space to feel how that one simple photograph made me feel which was happy.’

Taking on the DIY challenge herself Koleighna ordered all the materials online. Explaining , ‘The tiles and contact paper were from Amazon and the paint and other materials were from our local hardware store. The whole makeover cost me roughly $100 (£59).’

‘For the process, I stripped the old bathroom down as best I could, removing what seemed to be 40 years of caulking on top of caulking.’

After cleaning it all down she began with the tiles. Boldly saying, ‘I didn’t use the ‘proper’ tile paint as my hardware store was out of what I needed, so I improvised by using a cabinet paint and a diamond finish topcoat to protect it from scratches. It’s worked out brilliantly.’

Koleighna used an adhesive faux marble film on the countertop. She explains ‘I chose a very good quality, keeping in mind that I have teenagers and wanted something more durable.’

For the fantastic feature wall she let her children help out.

‘I painted the whole bathroom with a bright white good quality paint (I didn’t skimp here).’ After two coats hand-painting Dalmatian spots finished the focal wall.

‘For this step, I let my two younger children add a few spots of their own as a fun way to incorporate them into the process. ‘

Bathroom flooring makeover

Probably the most wow part of the whole budget makeover is the flooring!

‘The floor tiles were peel and stick, and were very easy to apply. I completed the whole look with caulking (Sealant) around all edges and seams to make it look so beautiful.’

‘I added some fairy lights on one wall that stay on continuously, acting as a night light in the evening which is very soothing for my children.’

Video Of The Week

Koleighna couldn’t be more pleased with her lockdown project. Saying, ‘It has made me so happy. Honestly I believe anyone can do this! It took me three days of work all by myself with very little money and a little know-how.’

‘With YouTube and Google, even someone with less know-how could do it!’.

Feeling brave enough to have a go?