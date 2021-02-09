Be inspired by this homeowner’s amazing secondhand kitchen makeover

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When you consider updating a tired kitchen, it’s easy to be put off by the cost. These rooms aren’t cheap after all. However, one clever homeowner has managed to overhaul her inherited kitchen on a strict budget.

When you think that the average homeowner usually spends around £5,219 on a kitchen renovation (according to Confused.com), it’s amazing that Sarah Macklin, 25, managed to knock a whopping £3,500 off that price. With savvy shopping buys she transformed her kitchen for just £1,500! Yes, you read that right: £,1500!

So, how did she do it?

Secondhand kitchen makeover

Before

Firstly, we think you’ll agree this room was definitely in need of some TLC!

‘The old kitchen came out in two days because it was so awful and already falling apart,’ says Sarah.

Renovation time

The room needed re-wiring, which Sarah’s husband Jay did himself, before they hired an electrician to sign off the work. The couple also paid to have the floor levelled (which cost a couple of hundred pounds), before purchasing wall tiles, flooring and paint.

With Jay doing some of the work himself, the couple could cut costs, but there was still a way to go.

New cabinetry

When it came to the cabinetry and appliances, Sarah was determined to find a budget-friendly option. ‘I would absolutely recommend looking at second-hand kitchens if you have a budget you wish to stick to,’ she says.

‘Our kitchen was a bargain £850 on eBay and it came with all the units, the sink, a built-in fridge and freezer, and range cooker. We ripped it out of the previous homeowner’s kitchen and then installed it into our own.’

The installation took a week and as Jay did this himself, the couple saved £1,500.

After

We love the kitchen’s new country style, with its Shaker-style cream cabinetry. Green-grey metro tiles provide a splashback, while the cream range cooker adds to the traditional feel of the room.

It’s hard to believe that it only cost the couple £1,500 for the full renovation – especially with all the appliances, too.

The kitchen is the most popular room to renovate according to research by Confused.com, and it’s also the area of the house people tend to spend the most money doing up. It just goes to show that even the most expensive rooms can be done on a budget and look equally stylish.

