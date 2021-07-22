We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Thanks to the British weather, garden ideas and projects can often go unfinished. However, one couple from Nantwich used the recent good weather to transform their lacklustre, unfinished decking into a stylish waterproof pergola.

When Carly, 32, and her partner Peter first moved into their home, one area of their garden was a ‘horrible patch of soil’.

‘Although we added stones it didn’t look right so we decked over it last year, and now we’ve gotten around to finishing it,’ Carly told LatestDeals.co.uk. ‘We’ve totally transformed the area without the huge cost to go with it.’

Before

Despite adding decking and border sleepers, costing £1,000, last year – the couple never got round to finishing it: ‘The decking outside looked absolutely awful before,’ Carly said. ‘It had a permanent puddle in the middle and never looked quite finished.’

Before embarking on the final garden decking ideas, Carly first picked up two artificial hanging baskets from Dunelm, for £12 each, then another macrame-patterned basket for £12 for keeping throws in – handy for chillier nights.

While at Dunelm, she picked up four black woven placemats for £4.25, and various other goodies from B&M, Argos and Aldi to kit out her outdoor seating area.

‘All of the table decor, including the plates, are from B&M,’ Carly explains. ‘The bowl was £3, the large plate was £4, and the smaller plates were £2 each,’ Carly said.

After the supplies were ready, Peter used wood to make flower beds and the pergola frame itself – part of it was built against the back wall of the house for support, and then the roof and arches were added.

Carly then used anti-slip decking paint in Silver Birch from B&M for £29 to spruce up the flower beds and pergola.

After

To complete the cosy, yet stylish, look, Carly hung a £5.99 mirror from Home Bargains, and three sets of white shower curtains from Amazon for £7.50 each – with some string lights for that magical touch.

In all, the couple estimate it cost around £1,000 – £500 to build the pergola, £300 for paint and £200 for the decorations – and the couple couldn’t be happier.

Video Of The Week

‘I’m obsessed with the decking, I love it so much,’ Carly said. ‘We weren’t sure about putting a roof on top but I’m so glad we did as it’s a much more usable space now and we can sit out in the evenings, reading or watching films with the projector.’

Have you been inspired to tackle any unfinished garden projects?