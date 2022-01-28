Trending:

A DIY fan has turned her boring, beige bathroom into a green houseplant-filled sanctuary for less than £200

Some paint, plants, and découpage have left the space looking totally different
    • A DIYer has shared her green houseplant-filled bathroom makeover. Using paint, stencils and loads of greenery she has breathed new life and joy into the bathroom in her Victorian terrace.

    Before, it was a beige and uninspiring room crying out for some upbeat green bathroom ideas. Now, it’s a fun and characterful space with lots of natural textures and a tropical feel – and it cost less than £200.

    Before

    beige bathroom with white tub and large window

    Image credit: Cate Rosenthall

    Cate says her house was pretty run down when she first bought it just over three years ago. She spent the last year or two of lockdowns decorating, renovating, and upcycling. Now, most of the rooms in the house have been given a makeover.

    ‘I first painted the walls and ceilings with Valspar paint from B&Q with the colour Leafy Greens,’ says Cate. She then cleaned the bathroom tiles and floor with sugar soap before covering the areas in V33 tile paint.

    Getting rid of the beige and brown in favour of some modern bathroom ideas has made the space feel so much brighter. ‘I used a roller to paint, about 3-4 coats, and the shower walls needed 24 hours to cure until they were water-resistant,’ Cate says.

    After

    green and white bathroom with white bathtub, chest of drawers and hanging plants

    Image credit: Cate Rosenthall

    She painted the shower enclosure and sides of the bath with Frenchic BlackJack Al Fresco paint, £9.95 a tin. This didn’t need any priming as it’s weatherproof.

    Cate also stencilled the floor with this black Frenchic paint. ‘The sink vanity unit and tallboy drawers I decoupaged with some leftover wallpaper that I had used in the downstairs toilet,’ Cate tells us.

    ‘This is a really effective way to transform furniture. I learned these techniques from attending a workshop with @relovedmcr.’

    green and white bathroom full of houseplants

    Image credit: Cate Rosenthall

    The DIY and decorating fan bought accessories cheaply from various homeware shops and used hanging plants that she already owned. We’re loving the leafy print wallpaper on the vanity and chest of drawers, which creates a sense of depth. Hanging plants from the ceiling and placing one on a high table draws the eye up, highlighting the height of the room.

    What a transformation! Would you take the plunge with a green bathroom?

