We can’t resist a drastic makeover, and this is one of the best we’ve seen in a while. This Miami-inspired bathroom makeover might have been completed on a very small budget, but it makes a big impact.

Craving a holiday, 31-year-old Lauren Hubbard decided to bring the sunshine to her own home with a bathroom makeover that’s bright, colourful and fabulously quirky. The mum of two, from Hull, decided to document her efforts on Instagram after moving to her partner’s home just before the pandemic.

‘I started a home account initially to track my own progress and to show off my efforts to family and friends who couldn’t visit,’ she says.

‘The room has had a complete makeover and looks like an entirely different space,’ Lauren told home insulation supplier Insulation Express. ‘Including all the accessories it cost just £350 in total.’

Miami-inspired bathroom makeover

Before

As you can see, the initial space was crying out for a revamp. Neutral walls and plain tiles gave Lauren a blank canvas to play with and she certainly gave it her all, with vibrant colours and artistic accent pieces.

‘My style is fearless,’ she says. ‘I love colour, pattern and bold designs and I’m very experimental. I like getting the maximum effect for the least money possible and I’m not afraid to try different combinations, either – if they don’t work you can always change them.’

Let’s take a look at the finished result…

After

The first thing you’ll notice is the striking colour scheme, where walls painted in a hot fuchsia pink from Valspar clash boldly with the peppermint wall tiles. The tiles have a gold border that was created with Annie Sloan’s gold metal leaf size.

Lauren runs an online business, Get Kooky, which sells self-adhesive decorative vinyl, and she chose a design to cover the bath panel and wall above that combines her two favourite colours – pink and green.

‘This bathroom is mainly enjoyed by the kids and I knew they’d love the nice bright colours,’ says Lauren. ‘But equally, it’s perfect for me to wind down in with a soak after a busy day.’

On the other side of the room, the under-sink cupboard from B&M was painted in the same peppermint green, while the Enhet mirrored cabinet above was transformed using gold spray paint from Rustoleum.

There’s plenty of fun artworks dotted around the bathroom, most of which are from Oh So Daisy, Printed Weird and Nanas of Anarchy. And you can’t have a Miami-style bathroom without a flamingo!

In another corner, floating shelves from Homebase have been painted the same petrol-blue shade as the wall, while a gold disco ball from Amazon completes the look overhead.

According to Jenny Turner, property expert at Insulation Express, the colours that Lauren has used are the hottest choices for next season. ‘Our research shows that warm exotic shades of pink, pale pink, and mint green are on trend this summer 2021,’ she says.

Are you a fan of 60s Miami style? Has Lauren’s bathroom inspired you to go bold with your next colour scheme?