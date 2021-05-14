We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A hallway that welcomes you home with a place to drop your keys, take off your shoes and hang your coat requires discipline. But, it’s totally worth it.

One interiors lover has transformed her formerly chaotic hallway into a stunning Sandringham-inspired boot room. The end result is a stylish entryway with country farmhouse vibes and loads of great hallway storage ideas to help keep this hard-working area neat.

Before

The hallway is where the story of your home begins, so if yours is looking more like Jess’ ‘before’ pic, it’s time to go Marie Kondo on it. Before you get started, read our piece on the biggest mistake people make when decluttering.

Previously, the space under Jess’ stairs was looking cluttered. ‘I have always wanted a boot room but with my little two-bedroom cottage, didn’t have the space,’ she tells us.

‘It wasn’t the grand entrance I had imagined when I first viewed the house,’ Jess says.

After

Now, it’s a lovely calm space with lots of hooks and baskets for stowing items away. ‘I actually took inspiration from my mum who had recently done something similar,’ Jess says.

‘I love being able to hide my shoes and my boyfriend’s footballs in the baskets on the top shelf, and the baskets under the bench which came with wheels, which is very handy!’

Living in Norfolk and close to Sandringham, Jess often goes for walks in the grounds, and loves popping into their gift shop for a browse. She says this was another source of inspiration. ‘It’s beautifully decorated in neutral and earthy tones, and tongue and groove everywhere!’

She says she couldn’t resist the Sandringham hessian bag, perfect for hiding her not-so-pretty bags for life.

Jess designed the space, but brought in local carpenters Jacksons Norfolk, who transformed her vision into the beautiful space. If you’d like to try some DIY tongue and groove, head to our wall panelling ideas piece.

Just in time for welcoming guests indoors, Jess has given this formerly cluttered space under the stairs a total revamp. The best thing is that it reflects the people living there, with a nod to the local area and the Sandringham estate, where Jess loves visiting.

Is there an awkward space in your home waiting for a stylish update?