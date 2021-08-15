We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When you’re faced with a kitchen that doesn’t bring you joy, there’s only one thing for it: buy a pot of Frenchic paint and give it a completely new look.

That’s what Amanda Wojak from Newark on Trent decided to do and her hard work has paid off. Instead of investing in expensive kitchen ideas she grabbed a tin of pink paint and now has a kitchen she loves.

‘I’ve always been interested in interior design,’ she says, ‘and I’ve learnt loads from watching videos social media.’

Amanda’s kitchen glow up was all done on a budget, but that hasn’t stopped the results from being pretty dramatic.

Frenchic Paint Kitchen Makeover

Before

As you can see, Amanda has a good-sized kitchen, but the faux wood cabinetry was no longer to her taste. Keen to change the room without paying out for a new one, the first thing she looked into was how to paint kitchen cabinets and brought some Frenchic paint to transform it.

After

What a difference! Amanda used two different shades from Frenchic called Dusky Blush and Dazzle Me. ‘It’s fantastic paint and was perfect for the job,’ she says. ‘It cures hard as nails after a few days and just doesn’t chip at all. It’s my go-to paint and I’ve used it in every upcycle project in the house inside and outdoors (it’s weather-proof!).’

You might notice that she’s also removed the doors to one of the wall-hung cabinets too, to give her some open shelving to style with plants and accessories. It’s a great way of changing your storage up if you don’t want to replace your existing kitchen.

Adding hits of black to a pink scheme gives it a modern ‘edgy’ look and Amanda has gone with this theme in the kitchen to tie it in with the monochrome hallway ideas beyond. Notice the door frames have been painted black to make them stand out, while a geometric runner and accessories have also been added in the same colourway.

Gone is the bright red microwave, toaster and kettle and in its place sits smart new black (and white) appliances to match the colour scheme. We love the little hanging wood chopping boards dotted about, too.

Behind the hob, a stainless-steel sheet was added as a splashback, which works well alongside the cooker and hood and makes for a practical option.

While the floor tiles weren’t changed, Amanda added rugs for interest and to make the space feel more cosy. A small round table and chairs offer a place to sit, and the base and legs have been painted black to match the room scheme.

The splashback tiles were given a fresh coat of white paint and along with the cabinetry refresh, it means the whole room looks entirely different. Follow more of Amanda’s home makeovers on her Instagram.

What do you think? Has it inspired you to get painting?