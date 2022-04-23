We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Now this is what you call a transformation! This once rather dull and dreary caravan is now a vision of colour and pattern to inspire anyone thinking of being bolder with decor choices in their own small space at home. The incredible static caravan makeover sees a classic beige interior totally transformed with daring paint ideas and bold furniture and fittings.

The impressive transformation, dubbed ‘Dixie Daydream’ is the work of style duo The Style Producers, Diana Civil and Cassandra Doyle who teamed up with Wayfair to overhaul the interior.

‘People often believe smaller spaces call for more pared back designs and pale colours, but we disagree’ say the duo. ‘Adding colour and pattern to even the smallest of spaces can add personality and character. By using bold colour and punchy patterns we have created maximum effect in a minimum space.’

Colourful static caravan makeover

Speaking of the transformation Wayfair’s Resident Style Advisor, Nadia McCowan Hill says: ‘Dixie Daydream turns a traditionally lack-lustre caravan design on its head and proves that even the smallest space can be a haven of personal style if you renovate it thoughtfully’.

‘Even with a maximalist “more is more” scheme we would suggest having a cohesive colour palette as your starting point’ say the stylists. ‘Then layer contrasting pattern and texture. We chose lilac, pink and mustard as our key colours. We have complimented them with our stand out navy carpet which pulls the scheme together perfectly. Being confident and generous with colour is the secret to success’.

Transformative pink painted ceiling

We think you’ll agree the living space is almost unrecognisable from the drab space it was before. The project provided an opportunity for the duo to flex their creativity – pouring personality into the new maximalist interior. And they certainly went to town on expressing themselves.

‘As stylists we are always excited by new finds and treasures and a spot of DIY, so what better way to channel our creativity than to transform a static caravan into a boutique stay like no other’ say the styling duo.

The renovation project included changes to hardware, including a copper sink upgrade and contemporary built-in fireplace, both from Wayfair. With a savvy outlook to improve over move, we feel this project is an inspiration for those looking to revamp their own homes.

Out of all the DIY decor ideas the stand-out one has to be that painted pink ceiling. The shade wraps around the whole caravan and demonstrates how you can make a wow statement in a small space at little cost.

Pink painted kitchen

The pair show how painting kitchen cabinets can improve a kitchen instantly without replacing units. The brass handles are another cost-effective update.

‘Working as The Style Producers we are generally working to a client brief, which means you are somewhat limited in personal expression,’ say Cassandra & Diana of the makeover. ‘Being completely let loose on to source furnishings and decor that we love was a complete delight – who wouldn’t enjoy finding lovely interiors treasures to revamp a caravan?’

It makes us want to recreate a little Dixie Daydream decor in our own homes. But if you want to enjoy it as a holiday home you can, as the Dixie Daydream static caravan launches for seaside stays. With nightly rates from £180 per night (low season) to £300 per night (high season). Visit Airbnb.com for more information.