Take a look around this stunning Victorian garden flat in leafy London

This beautifully designed home in West London is on the market for £995,000



Space is always at a premium in the capital, but some clever design has ensured this Victorian flat has it in bucket loads.

Want more amazing homes? Buy this stunning converted water tower that’s set to appear on George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces

The two-bed property is located in the heart of the leafy Brackenbury Village and is within easy reach of Hammersmith Station, Goldhawk Road Station and Shepherds Bush Station.

Living Room

The open-plan reception and kitchen area features an eclectic range of styles from global nomad to shabby chic. A feature wall in forest green, botanical print cushions and a large corner plant also help to create a seamless flow between the inside and outside spaces.

Kitchen

The modern black range cooker, striking gold accessories and cobalt blue cabinets come together to create a look that we’re dubbing contemporary country. The on-trend string drop lights in the background are nice touch too.

Garden

This is easy-to-maintain, split-level garden is perfect for year-round entertaining. The border of large planters helps to define the upper level as a separate space.

Summer House

This flexible space has a luxe log cabin feel and looks like it’s already perfectly set up for a home office. It’s also ideal as a ‘she shed’ and we can just imagine curling up with a good book away from the hustle and bustle of the main flat.

Bedroom

Video Of The Week

A grey interiors scheme is the perfect choice for this space as the large bay window still allows lots of natural light to flood in. A brass bedstead and metallic finishes on wardrobe door knobs, and on the statement chest of drawers tie the look together.

Bathroom

The cast iron radiator, free-standing claw-foot bathtub and wall-to-floor bathroom tiles give a nod to flat’s period past. The two-tone built-in bathroom cabinet and animal wall accents add interest.

Benbow road is on the market with agents Savills, with an asking price of £995,000.

Which is your favourite room?