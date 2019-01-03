Fancy being the King or Queen of your own castle?

This quirky home, complete with turrets and battlements, is the perfect property to feel at home just like royalty.

The magnificent Grade-II listed tower house resides in the heart of historic Stratford-Upon-Avon, Warwickshire.

Surrounded by vast gardens and woodland this house is everything you could want from a modern day castle – all that’s missing is a moat!

Welcome to the Tower house

This beautifully restored house comprises four bedrooms, three reception rooms, two kitchens, conservatory and utility room.

The elevated turrets provide panoramic views, sweeping across the surrounding countryside. The stone exterior and original castle-style windows add further character.

The hallway

From the moment you step foot inside this house you are met with an eclectic charm that disarms you.

From the Gothic style stain-glass windows to the church-like arched doorways, this house is packed full of personality.

Referred to as the ‘Morning room’ this room benefits hugely from the high ceiling and the plentiful windows – flooding the space with natural light. The vast light helps to make the dark woods feel light.

A roaring fire adds a warming, cosy touch to this living space.

The kitchen

The patterned tiles and terracotta walls add vibrancy to the kitchen. Simple cabinetry keeps the space fully functional and well organised.

The cosy kitchen space also features a country classic – a much-coveted Aga oven.

The bedroom

One of the four bedrooms is housed in the turret, giving the rooms its unique shape.

Even the wardrobes in this bedroom have a church-style feel to them. They look rather like confession boxes – perhaps for confessing to having too many clothes?!

The exterior

This fantastically quirky home is currently on the market with property agents Zoopla, for offers over £900,000.

Could you see yourself living in such a characterful home?