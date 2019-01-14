Buy this stunning converted water tower that’s set to appear on George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces

This unique property in Warwickshire is on the market for £1.5 million

Converted in 2016, this one-of-a-kind home features all the mod cons you would expect from a 21st Century property while retaining a wealth of period features that give a nod to its long history.

The six-bed, four-reception, five-bath building is such an architectural find that it’s expansive proportions are actually going to be shown on a forthcoming episode of George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces, airing on January 27th.

Cromwell Tower is located in the charming Warwickshire village of Burton Green, while also being within easy reach of the town of Kenilworth – home to the magnificent Elizabethan palace, Kenilworth Castle, as well as the recently opened Kenilworth railway station.

The bustling city of Coventry is under a 20-minute drive away.

Exterior

Like something straight out of the Tardis, there’s no chance of this exterior fading into the background. We love how the the slate grey door and matching potted topiary plants help to create a focal point, and we can just imagine whiling away the day with a cuppa or glass of vino in that perfect positioned wooden chair.

Living room

This room proves that combining brown and other muted tones needn’t be boring provided you have the right accents. The exposed stone columns are shown off to their best thanks to an array of wall mounted up-lights, while diagonal striped carpeting helps to create the illusion of space.

And is that a cinema projector we spy on the ceiling? Just grab a bucket of popcorn and your favourite cosy pyjamas for the perfect movie night in.

Kitchen

Flowing seamlessly through from the living room, and also featuring direct access to the terrace, is the open-plan kitchen/breakfast room. Pops of colour come in the form of pop art along one wall and a collection of drop ceiling lights with bright lamp shades. The olive green wooden kitchen cabinets temper the contemporary look with a touch of country chic.

Bedroom

This sumptuous bedroom ticks a lot of style boxes. The faux bookcase and wine crate wallpapers are a genius touch and the jacquard print bedding adds to the room’s French feel.

Bathroom

A lime green bathmat, a selection of candles in the same colour and a standout succulent add interest to bathroom’s simple white suite. Wall-to-ceiling tiles are neutral and ready for the new owner to add their stamp.

Roof terrace

Cromwell Tower, which is on the market with Knight Frank for £1.5 million, has one more surprise in store.

The former water tower has an amazing bonus terrace on the roof, affording views of the surrounding countryside. The space is completely astroturfed for low-maintenance and the egg chair in front of the small viewing deck has our name written all over it. Imagine what it could look like fully furnished!