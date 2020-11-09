We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As Christmas draws ever closer, your present shopping list starts to grow even larger, so why not grab these great gifts for men that are under £50 now?

Video Of The Week

You don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get the best gifts for the men in your life. Whether its something for you Dad, Brother, Cousin or Partner, there are some great deals floating about. Plus, Black Friday and Cyber Monday on the way, it’s easier than ever to hunt for a bargain ahead of Christmas time.

Take a peek at some of our best gifts for men under £50.

Best Christmas Gifts for men under £50 – quick links

Best smart speaker Gifts for men under £50

Google Nest Mini Hands-Free Smart Speaker: now £49

I own a Google Nest smart speaker and I know they will make a brilliant present for a man of any age. Listen to radio, podcasts and audiobooks with ease. Keep informed with instant news, weather and travel alerts, simply by asking your Nest Mini a question. View Deal

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – smart speaker with Alexa: now £39.99

Choose your music, set alarms and reminders, make hands-free calls. It’s a brilliant multi-purpose smart speaker. You should also keep an eye on this product on the 27th November and Cyber Monday, as the price for one could drop even lower. We’ve seen these drop to as low as £18.99, so you could grab a real bargain here! View Deal

Best Food and Drink Gifts for men under £50

The Snaffling Pig Co.Pork Scratchings Advent Calendar: now £14.99

Does your other half hate a chocolate advent calendar? Well, this is a colourful, left-field advent treat for meat-lovers. Inside each door contains all flavours of The Snaffling Pig Co. best selling flavoured pork crackling: Low & Slow BBQ, Marvellous Maple and Perfectly Salted. View Deal

Nestle The Big Biscuit Box: now £12.19

Buy this as a gift for your other half … but really they’re something you can both share! With loads of biscuits to choose from, like Kitkat, Yorkie, Toffee Crisp and more, this 71-bar box will keep anyone happy during many a half-time in front of the telly.

View Deal

Best Kitchen Gifts for men under £50

John Lewis & Partners Two-Stage Diamond and Ceramic Knife Sharpener: now £22

Whether it’s carving a Christmas turkey, or etching your latest Halloween pumpkin, a sharp knife is always a handy tool. This value-for-money sharpening unit from John Lewis features an easy-to-use diamond sharpening wheel and a ceramic sharpener for truly fine honing.

View Deal

Kenwood HM220 Hand Mixer: now £21.99, Currys

Whether he’s a novice baker or an expert pastry chef, having an essential kitchen tool like this Kenwood hand mixer is great for any man to have around. You can fold, mix and whisk up delicious foods in minutes. Plus, an advanced cooling system gives you a more energy-efficient motor.

View Deal

Best tech gifts for men under £50

Tile Pro Bluetooth Tracker, pack of 2: now £41.99, Currys

‘Phone, wallet, keys’. It’s the ritual three words muttered every time we leave the house. Make sure he doesn’t forget any of them with these handy Bluetooth trackers. You can attach these to keychains, slide into wallets and put in phone cases, so you can emit a loud noise from the trackers and find your device quickly and easily. View Deal

Anker Power Bank: was £34.99, now £25.99

I’m sure we all know a man who is always forgetting to charge his phone. This power bank, with a massive 20,000mAh capacity, will provide a mobile phone with several full charges and get any man out of their ‘low battery’ troubles. View Deal

Look out for more great bargains and gift ideas on Black Friday (27 November) on our website!