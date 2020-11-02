Black Friday Dyson deals – vacuum cleaners, heaters, fans and even hairdryers at cut prices

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

What’s better than a new Dyson appliance? A cheap Dyson appliance! And we have some incredible early Black Friday Dyson deals for you to take a peek at.

An undisputed market leader when it comes to home appliances, it’s no surprise that so many people love a Dyson deal.

With their supreme quality, Dyson tend to charge a premium price for its products. But if you grab yourself a great Black Friday Dyson deal, you’ll be laughing all the way home. And it’s there you can test out your new Dyson vacuum, heater or whatever appliance you’ve just bought.

During Black Friday, Dyson will have a price promise on, which means it will match prices for its products with other retailers on a daily basis, so you know you’re going to get great value for money.

But get ahead of the deal hunters with these great early Black Friday Dyson deals.

Best Early Black Friday Dyson vacuum deals 2020

This is a very popular seller on Amazon, with only a few of Dyson’s prestige pet cleaners left on sale – so be quick!

The V8Animal provides powerful suction for carpets that have to deal with muddy paws and pesky pet hair. With 40 minutes of runtime, this vacuum with its motorised brush bar will disappear pet hair and eliminate ground-in dirt, especially in tight spaces.

Inside the V8 is a powerful Dyson digital motor, so you know it’s reliable and will last a long time. For any allergy sufferers in the house, fear not. This vacuum captures allergens and expels cleaner air than the type we breathe at home!

And if you don’t have much room at home to store this vacuum, you can attach its docking station to the wall and hang the V8 up vertically. A great space saver!

View deal: Dyson V8Animal Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, was £399.99, now £349 (save 13%), Amazon

Dyson Cyclone V10 Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner – was £479, now £429 (save 10%), Currys



With a 60-minute runtime, this cordless vacuum cleaner from Dyson is guaranteed to give your home a great clean in just one charge.

The V10 has what Dyson’s engineers call ‘fade-free’ power, which translates as being able to clean floors throughout your home with confidence, regardless of what surfaces its working on.

If you suffer from allergies, a priority is to keep the air in your home clean and dust-free. The V10 has a fully-sealed filtration system, trapping 99.97% of particles, so it will be greatly received in your house by those who suffer from allergies.

Easily store and recharge the V10 when not in use using the wall-mounted docking station. Complete with several handy tools, you’ll be able to clean any nook and cranny.

View Deal: Dyson Cyclone V10 Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner – was £479, now £429 (save 10%), Currys

Dyson CY26 Cinetic Big Ball Animal 2 Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner, was £349.99, now £308.99 (save 12%), Amazon



This beautiful ball, choc-full of wonderful Dyson tech, could be your next vacuum.

With no bag to empty, this cylinder vac has plenty of tools and features that make it well worth its premium price tag. Firstly, if knocked over, the CY26 will pick itself up, unlike traditional cylinder vacuums like the Henry or Hetty.

And like Dyson’s V8Animal, this vacuum was engineered with pets in mind. The CY26’s tangle-free turbine tool with counter-rotating brush heads can remove hair from carpets and upholstery. brilliant news for owners of pesky pets who like to cuddle up on the settee.

Vacuum the stairs, clean crevices and remove dust throughout the home. Plus, the CY26 has a number of combination and stair tools. Perfect for when you want a dust-free home at a moments notice.

View deal: Dyson CY26 Cinetic Big Ball Animal 2 Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner, was £349.99, now £308.99 (save 12%), Amazon

Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, was £599, now £549 (save 8%), Currys



This Dyson claims it delivers twice the suction power of standard cord-free vacuums. So, if you’re in need of super suction, this may be your dream machine.

The Dyson engineers have loaded its V11 with triumphant tech, including Dynamic Load Sensor technology. Dyson’s wizardry in the cleaner head automatically changes the motor speed based on the surface you’re cleaning. So you don’t need to spare a second thought about manually changing your vacuum’s settings.

And combined with the multi-purpose floorhead, you can move seamlessly between rooms without having to change between floorheads. Result!

Need to know how much battery is left? Want to find out what power mode you’re using? The V11’s useful LCD screen lets you know. Plus, it provides filter maintenance reminders and blockage reports, so you always know when your vacuum is in tip-top condition or not.

View deal: Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, was £599, now £549 (save 8%), Currys

Best Early Black Friday Dyson heater deals 2020

Dyson AM09 Hot and Cool Fan, was £494, now £399 (save 19%), Appliances Direct



If you need consistent heating or cooling all year round, a multi-purpose device like this AM09 from Dyson makes perfect sense.

For all your heating needs, this Hot and Cool fan comes with blades and provides zero choppy air. With its Air Multiplier technology delivers amplified hot air, ensuring you get an uninterrupted stream of smooth airflow.

With a handy display, you ca get precise room heating on your desktop, tabletop or on the floor, as you can see exactly what temperature your Dyson is running at.

It also has been accredited with a Quiet Mark from the Noise Abatement Society, guaranteeing improved sound quality. So if you need a bit more warmth while you’re working from home without any disruptions, the AM09 may be perfect for you.

View deal: Dyson AM09 Hot and Cool Fan, was £494, now £399 (save 19%), Appliances Direct

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Bladeless Air Purifier Fan and Heater, was £604, now £549 (save 9%), Appliances Direct



Dyson claims that this fan and heater is the only one of its kind designed and tested to simultaneously purify and heat a whole room properly.

It does this by automatically sensing pollution, capturing ultrafine pollutants, and projecting purified and heated air using Dyson’s Air Multiplier technology.

With air pollution identified to be a problem inside the house as well as outside of it, this product from Dyson claims to sense and capture pollution and then project purified air. For example, it will remove 97% of cooking odours, replacing it with cleaner, fresher air. Great for days when you’re cooking with lots of onion and garlic!

And with its LCD screen, you’ll be kept up-to-date on your room’s temperature, pollen and allergen level. Plus, it will tell you when to change the filter, which is easy to do.

View deal: Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Bladeless Air Purifier Fan and Heater, was £604, now £549 (save 9%), Appliances Direct

Best Early Black Friday Dyson fan deals 2020

As we’re all spending plenty of time at home, investments have to be made when it comes to keeping us cool. It may be getting colder now, but don’t let that put you off. With over £100 off, see this as an investment that’ll keep you cool on hot summer days for years to come.

With a high-tech, sleek circular design, you wouldn’t be wrong in thinking that this is a bubble-blowing machine from the 30th Century! But its Dyson design which separates itself from the competition.

With no blades to hurt fingers with, or loads of buttons to push – the AM06 is perfect for homes with children. On sweltering summer nights, sleep easier knowing your child’s bedroom is cooler, with no risk of hurting themselves.

Plus, its design makes it easy to clean. With no grille or blades to work around, all you need is a dry or damp cloth to give it a supreme clean.

View deal: Dyson AM06 Desk Fan, was £349.99, now 240 (save 31%), Amazon

Dyson Pure Cool Me Personal Air Purifier Fan, was £499.99, now £299 (save 40%), Amazon



Like many of its vacuums, Dyson is determined to improve air quality with its range of fans. And this Pure Cool Me fan is no exception.

Crafted to clean the air we breathe, a sealed filter in this purifier combines an activated carbon and glass HEPA filter. It means that gases are captured and ultrafine particles from the air are sucked up. The personal purifier uses Dyson Core Flow technology to project cooling, filtered air – precisely where you need it.

And if you need cool air throughout the room, it’s got you covered. This fan’s smooth 70-degree oscillation enables itself to rotate from side to side, ensuring a cool atmosphere and a comfortable night’s sleep.

Plus, it reminds you when its air filters need changing, which is quick and easy to do. Its built-in LCD screen also shows you its airflow speed, modes and filter life.

View Deal: Dyson Pure Cool Me Personal Air Purifier Fan, was £499.99, now £299 (save 40%), Amazon

