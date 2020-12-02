We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Whether you’re looking to scent your own home or buy affordable gifts, this week’s new Aldi Christmas candles, diffusers and gift sets are unmissable.

When it comes to festive fragrances, candles and diffusers are the ideal way to fill homes with emotive aromas, whilst also making a great gifting choice for friends and family. And starting from just £1.99, the famous Aldi Hotel collection is perfect.

New Aldi Christmas candles 2020

Indulge this Christmas with the Hotel Collection Extra Large Candles (£8.99, 700g). Choose from three scents; the warming notes of Honey, Plum & Tonka Bean; the musky scents of Pink Pepper, Rose, Amber & Leather or the calming expressions of Tuberose, Cashmere & Ylang Ylang. The extra large candles offer a generous burn time of 60 hours, to ensure they will keep long after the festive season.

New for this new year’s festivities Aldi’s stunning range of Hotel Collection welcomes the Black Glass candles (£3.99, 300g). The candles’ atmospheric dark casing is very on-trend for interiors right now. Choose from Black Pepper & Vetiver, Cedar Myrrh & Black Musk or Dark Wood & Cardamom.

Aldi’s signature Hotel Collection Candle & Reed Diffusers welcome a new scent for 2020, with a festive twist! Alongside the best-selling Lime, Basil & Mandarin and Pomegranate candles, there’s a brand-new festive fragrance – Oak & Redcurrant.

Also back for 2020 in brand new, sparkling, festive packaging are the Hotel Collection Candle Gift Sets. Priced at just £8.99, for a set of 3 provide, they provide the perfect present this year. The brand-new festive scent is Pine & Eucalyptus – made using aromatic notes of pine blends, fresh eucalyptus, cedar, amber and sandalwood. A dreamy scent for filling a home with the scent of Christmas.

Buy now: Hotel Collection Candle Gift set, £8.99, Aldi

All of Aldi’s candles are encased in attractive glass jars, that add a simple touch of elegance to any Christmas mantlepiece or dining table.

Stock up while you can, these seasonal scents won’t be around for long. Many have already sold out online. Check in stores this week, while stocks last.