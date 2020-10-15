We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We have seen a flurry of innovative ways to keep your homes virus-safe this winter. The new launch from Blind2go, is the latest product to take on the challenge.

The Blinds2go Antiviral roller blinds promise to offer a further layer of protection in your home against the virus. I’m sure like us, you’re very intrigued.

Antiviral roller blinds

It is no surprise that the demand for antiviral fabrics in and around the home is on the rise. To meet this increasing demand, Blinds2go has created a new line of roller blinds, finished with an antiviral treatment.

The blind material has been tested and conforms with ISO18184:2019. Which is science speak for it has passed a standardised test to prove it’s effectiveness.

The antiviral technology prevents viruses from settling on the fabric. This means you won’t be spreading any viruses around your household via the blinds.

However, if you aren’t convinced by the necessity of anti-viral blinds, the fabric has some other perks. The technology used in the material, promises to reduce stains and odours forming on the blinds.

A huge bonus if you are including blinds in a kitchen. And especially if they’re placed behind a sink and likely to be splashed occasionally.

The Antiviral Snow, Stone and Alabaster coloured blinds are available with blackout backing for use in bedrooms. While the Antiviral Cotton, Parchment and Dove Blinds are best suited to the kitchen or living room, as they will allow light to gently filter through.

The Antiviral blinds are priced from £14.45 for the blackout versions. And prices start at £11.55 for the ordinary unlined blinds.

Made from 100 per cent polyester, the antiviral range is made-to-measure. They will arrive with easy-fit universal brackets, that are suitable for top, side and face fitting. The aluminium roller tube is rust free and controlled by a nickel chain.

Will you be adding these new innovative blinds to your home?