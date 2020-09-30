We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Picking blinds can be a nightmare when trying to visualise how they are going to fit into your home. However, the ViSULiZR app from Terrys blinds will allow you to (virtually) try before you buy.

The new app launched by Terrys this months can be downloaded for free on all iOS and Android devices. You can browse through over 1,000 blinds on the app, and the best part is you can test how they’ll look in your home.

How the ViSULiZR app works

Simply hold up the phone to the window you’re choosing a blind for and you can flick through different styles to get an idea of how they’ll look. All the blinds are made to order, so you can ensure you get the perfect colour match and fit for your windows.

Celebrity interiors expert Linda Barker is already a fan of the genius blind matching app. ‘Choosing the perfect blind that suits your home perfectly can be daunting. There are so many options to consider and you want to make sure it looks beautiful, fits perfectly, and complements the rest of the room,’ she explains.

‘The ViSULiZR app is a fantastic idea and helps you look at the blind in your own window. So you are fully confident it’ll look amazing before you buy.’

‘I love this easy-to-use app it makes styling a room so much easier!’

Terrys is one of the leading online retailers for blinds, curtains and fabrics. Even if you do use the app to help pick your new blinds you can also request a free fabric sample to ensure you are happy with your final choice.

‘At Terrys, we are always looking to create the best customer experience. The ViSULiZR app has been designed by the Terrys team with shoppers in mind. Creating a unique and revolutionary way to buy blinds,’ adds Paul McGuiness, CEO of Terrys.

‘It means customers old and new no longer need to worry about what the final blind will look like – as they can see it in the comfort of their home.’

‘The app is easy and fun to use. And allows users to experiment with different colours and patterns. Knowing that when they order the customer is making the right decision every time.’

