B&M are now selling garden buildings online – and we’re ready to live out our She Shed dreams

The weather may have taken a slight dip in a days since the scorcher of a bank holiday weekend, but that doesn’t mean we still can’t make the most of our outdoor spaces. And this is where a multi-functional garden building comes in.

Come rain or shine we can retreat to these bonus garden spaces for a well deserved time out from the hectic pace of modern life and all the comings and goings of our main home. And now the good news is you can snap up the garden building of dreams from none other than B&M.

Yep the variety retailer has announced that it is selling garden buildings online – no need to do a frantic Google search for your nearest B&M store – and prices start from under £500.

The buildings come with guarantees of up to 15 years and installation is available – perfect for those who haven’t the faintest notion of where to start with their tool belts. There’s also free delivery on all orders over £100.

Let’s take a look at some of the highlights from the range.

Forest Oakley Traditional Wooden Summerhouse

This 7×5 summer house offers elements of quintessential country charm at an affordable budget. The traditional overlap construction and pressure treated solid boarded timber floor create a timeless feel that ticks the boxes for harmonious and hard-wearing. Other decorative features of note include scalloped barge boards and a decorative finial.

The building also comes with a 15-year guarantee against rot and fungal decay, meaning that there’s no need to re-treat.

Buy now: Forest Oakley Traditional Wooden Summerhouse, £434.99, B&M

Forest Maplehurst Traditional Wooden Summerhouse With Veranda

This larger 7×7 summerhouse comes complete with an integrated, covered veranda from which to enjoy the full splendour of your garden surrounds. As well as adding style the shiplap tongue & groove construction is also watertight. The building is also dip treated for a 10-year anti-rot guarantee, when this is supported by periodic re-treatment.

Buy now: Forest Maplehurst Traditional Wooden Summerhouse With Veranda, £569.99, B&M

Forest Blockley Traditional Corner Wooden Summerhouse

If your garden is short on space, then the Bilbury summerhouse could be just what you’re looking for. The clever design will fit neatly into any corner of your garden and is surprisingly roomy. The building also comes with a 15-year anti-rot guarantee, again requiring no re-treatment.

Buy now: Forest Blockley Traditional Corner Wooden Summerhouse, £939.99, B&M

Do any of the above garden buildings take your fancy?