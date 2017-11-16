It's £8 cheaper than the version being sold at Boots

How fabulous is this? Bargain retailer B&M is selling a Yankee Candle advent calendar, so you can fragrance your home with an enticing new scent every day in the run up to Christmas. What’s more, it’s got a steal of a price tag!

While Boots and Very are selling their version for £24.99, B&M’s Christmas countdown costs just £16.99 – that’s £8 cheaper.

It includes 24 genuine Yankee mini candles in classic fragrances. We don’t want to spoil the surprise entirely, but expect to find Fresh Balsam Fir, Fresh Winter Woodland, Holiday Apple Wreath, Sparkling Cinnamon Spice and Winter Morning votives behind the doors.

As you can see, the Boots version does look a little different – and for your extra cash you do get a larger candle to burn on Christmas Eve. But if you’re trying to keep it real, budget wise, we think the B&M calendar is the better buy.

And these aren’t the only bargain candles that B&M can tempt you with. It’s also just brought out a new range of Jo Malone smell-a-likes.

The Raspberry & Oud scented candle is a dead ringer for Jo Malone’s Velvet Rose & Oud fragrance…

…while its Cedar & Plum candle reminds us of English Oak & Redcurrant.

Gone are the days when an advent calendar featuring pictures or even chocolate in each window would suffice. These days, a countdown calendar is a full-on affair that can be given in lieu of a gift on Christmas day. From Lego to beauty, there’s a calendar to please everyone.

But for home birds like us, a candle calendar comes out on top. May your Christmas be smelly and bright!