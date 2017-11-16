The B&M Yankee Candle advent calendar everyone’s talking about

Amy Cutmore
By

It's £8 cheaper than the version being sold at Boots

How fabulous is this? Bargain retailer B&M is selling a Yankee Candle advent calendar, so you can fragrance your home with an enticing new scent every day in the run up to Christmas. What’s more, it’s got a steal of a price tag!

While Boots and Very are selling their version for £24.99, B&M’s Christmas countdown costs just £16.99 – that’s £8 cheaper.

More bargain options: Aldi advent calendars have the countdown to Christmas covered

BM-Yankee-candle-advent-calendar

Buy now: Yankee Candle home inspiration advent calendar, £16.99, B&M

It includes 24 genuine Yankee mini candles in classic fragrances. We don’t want to spoil the surprise entirely, but expect to find Fresh Balsam Fir, Fresh Winter Woodland, Holiday Apple Wreath, Sparkling Cinnamon Spice and Winter Morning votives behind the doors.

Boots-Yankee-candle-advent-calendar

As you can see, the Boots version does look a little different – and for your extra cash you do get a larger candle to burn on Christmas Eve. But if you’re trying to keep it real, budget wise, we think the B&M calendar is the better buy.

And these aren’t the only bargain candles that B&M can tempt you with. It’s also just brought out a new range of Jo Malone smell-a-likes.

BM-Karina-Bailey-Raspberry-and-Oud-jo-malone-scented-candle

The Raspberry & Oud scented candle is a dead ringer for Jo Malone’s Velvet Rose & Oud fragrance…

Buy now: Karina Bailey Large Scented Candle, £14.99, B&M

More copycat home fragrance: Aldi launch reed diffusers to join best-selling Jo Malone-rivalling candles

BM-Karina-Bailey-Cedar-and-Plum-jo-malone-scented-candle

…while its Cedar & Plum candle reminds us of English Oak & Redcurrant.

Gone are the days when an advent calendar featuring pictures or even chocolate in each window would suffice. These days, a countdown calendar is a full-on affair that can be given in lieu of a gift on Christmas day. From Lego to beauty, there’s a calendar to please everyone.

More suggestions: Best Christmas advent calendars to make the most of the countdown

But for home birds like us, a candle calendar comes out on top. May your Christmas be smelly and bright!

Ideal Home loves...

Wedding table decorations you can make in minutes
Garden art

Garden art ideas for all outdoor spaces
Decking with outdoor shower and stool

Urban garden ideas
1950s-inspired home office | Home office designs | Retro decorating ideas | PHOTO GALLERY

How to create a mid-century modern home office
Shabby Chic Bathrooms

Shabby chic bathrooms to inspire you
Dotty runner | Hallway runner ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Country Homes and Interiors | Housetohome.co.uk

Why every home should have a hallway runner