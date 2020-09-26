We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Thanks to The White Company advent calendar arriving in stock our outlook is most definitely white for this year.

If ever there was a year to welcome a luxurious and indulgent way to countdown, it’s Christmas 2020.

The much-coveted calendar offers The White Company shopper a chance to enjoy their favourite treats with each day that passes.

The White Company Advent Calendar

The luxury advent is bursting with little daily indulgences, to make the countdown a joyous one. Hidden behind each of the 25 pull-out drawers is an iconic bath and body or treat for the home. The concealed treats include a range of The White Company’s beauty treats such as mini-sized body care, votives, skincare and more, in a selection of the bestselling scents.

In a signature white box, with a simple silver tree illustration on the front this advent offers a pleasing festive presence for homes too.

Buy now: Beauty Advent Calendar, £160, The White Company

Unlike many a modern calendar this beauty offers a full 25 days array of beauty treats – not the 12 or 24 days often seen elsewhere?! Meaning each day of the run up to and including Christmas, even grown ups will have a spring in their step as they wake each morning.

The best thing about thing about having 25 treats is that the feeling of indulgence is sure to last way past the Christmas period. Soak in a ‘Calm’ restorative bubble bath, then slather on a rich body lotion and light the much-loved Pomegranate candle to enjoy some much-needed time out post Christmas madness.

Are you ready to start thinking about the countdown? It’s less than 100 days, so even if you’re not yet ready…it’ll be here before you know it.