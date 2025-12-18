If you thought the chrome lighting trend was going to slow down in 2026, you couldn’t be more wrong, as M&S’s new Rechargeable Bubble Glass Globe Table Lamp (£39.50) is proof that we’re lusting over metallic finishes more than ever.

Chrome emerged as a key lighting trend this year, as we saw a revival in mid-century interior design. In short, the coolest home we’re all sporting is the chrome lighting trend in 2025.

Now, as we start thinking about and predicting the biggest home decor trends of the upcoming year, Art Deco is set to be huge, and this means that opulent, metallic home decor is going nowhere - and this M&S table lamp is perfect to get your hands on now if you want to stay ahead of the trends.

M&S Rechargeable Bubble Glass Globe Table Lamp £39.50 at M&S Just look at the shine on that! There's no denying that this lamp doesn't look super cool - plus, it's also really affordible.

Recently, Pinterest dropped its Pinterest Predicts report, an annual insight into upcoming trends, and Neo Deco is one we should all be keeping an eye out for. A modern twist on classic Art Deco style, the report says we can expect to see brass and chrome details, crisp chevrons, and geometric shapes all over our social media feeds in 2026.

The M&S lamp nails that brief. Its chrome base is incredibly eye-catching, contributing to its sleek, modern style. Earlier this year, we hailed this style as one of the ‘90s trends making a comeback , but M&S is showing how chrome can also look fresh and contemporary.

The lamp also features a bubble effect in its glass head. Not only does this give the globe more visual interest, but it also contributes to the lamp's overall retro inspiration. I’m also a huge fan of it being rechargeable.

The Rechargeable Bubble Glass Globe Table Lamp (£39.50) looks so cool. (Image credit: M&S)

Rechargeable lighting has been surging in popularity for years now, as it just makes illuminating dark nooks and crannies so easy. After charging it, you can place this lamp wherever, no longer reliant on where the plug sockets are in your home.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

M&S’s Rechargeable Bubble Glass Globe Lamp also looks like a more grown-up alternative to the classic Oliver Bonas Bulb Lamps (£45) . While these playful, retro lamps embrace bold colours, ceramics and patterns, the M&S lamp embraces a more stripped-back approach, ideal if you're striving for an elegant and elevated look.

Alternative

And if the M&S lamp isn’t quite to your taste, I’ve found a few more chrome lights that will make your home look cooler well into the new year.

John Lewis John Lewis Mushroom Xl Table Lamp £100 at John Lewis Make a statement with this stunning XL chrome lamp from John Lewis. You can also opt for an opulent brass or sleek black finish. Next Chrome Chelsea Table Lamp £65 at Next The chrome coils of the base of this lamp turn it into a talking point. It has a funky, retro look that I can't get enough of. Searchlight Searchlight Mushroom Port Rechargeable Led Table Lamp-Chrome £25 at Argos This rechargeable chrome lamp has touch control and is charged via a USB cable. I love that it is chrome all over for a sleek, futuristic look.

Chrome lighting is a bit of a cheat code for making a space look both cool and refined, which is why the M&S lamp is already very popular online. You know the drill, run, don't walk…