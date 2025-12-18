Stainless steel pans are having a serious moment. And for anyone looking to pick up non-toxic pans to reset their best cookware collection, George Home just debuted a set that make this coveted material more affordable than ever.

The hybrid range is made up of two pans, all priced under £20, and you don't need to be a professional chef to see the visual similarities between the Hybrid Frying Pan with Copper Handle 30cm ( was £23 , now £18.96 at George Home) and Gordon Ramsay's favourite HexClad Frying Pan of the same size (£179 at HexClad).

But how much else do these pans have in common and what does it mean to have a hybrid pan anyway? Here's what the specs for these bargain George Home pans tell us.

So what is a hybrid pan and why would you want one? This type of cookware, which was spearheaded by American brand HexClad, combines the benefits of stainless steel as a cooking material (durable, non-toxic and capable of dealing with high heat) with non-stick properties so you don't have to go through arduous learning curve with your new pans.

Another similarity is, as with the popular HexClad pans, these George Home pans have a textured interior pattern which should help you to sear things more easily without them sticking. We haven't tested the credentials of these pans from George Home yet but we have tried the inspiration behind them in our HexClad 7 Piece Hybrid Cookware Set review – our expert reviewer and home economist gave the pans a glowing 5 star rating.

I've seen a fair amount of HexClad lookalikes in the last year, but one thing that irks me about the cheaper alternatives is that they often aren't dishwasher or oven safe. That makes them delicate pans to cook with everyday.

Happily, this collection from George Home ticks both of those boxes whilst maintaining an unbelievably affordable price tag – a triumph for those looking for a versatile pan set on a budget. Plus, if you would prefer a hybrid pan like this with a lid for all-in-one cooking, the retailer's Sauté Pan (coming in at just £22) is another steal from the wider collection.

Credentials aside, I'm taken with how stylish these pans are too. They remind me of my favourite tried and tested non-stick pan, the Always Titanium Pan in Chrome/Gold (now £149 at Our Place) with the copper handles adding so much to the overall look.

With a new year rounding the corner, now is a great time to think about the kitchen essentials that might make your January run a little more smoothly. If you're looking for a way to do that affordably, these pans are sure to be a hit.

