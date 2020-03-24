We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you are over 70 or identified as at-risk you don’t need to to add the boiler breaking down to your list of concerns. BOXT, the countries second largest installer of boilers has introduced a COVID-19 SOS service and new boiler installation measures to keep vulnerable customers safe.

Government has advised all those over 70 or anyone with an underlying health condition to strictly adhere to social distancing measures. This involves staying at home as much as possible and maintaining six feet from anyone that you don’t live with.

However, while you can avoid going outside, there are some maintenance tasks were inviting someone into your home is unavoidable, like fixing a boiler. Before you start to panic about what might happen to your or your parents if you’re boiler breaks down during the pandemic, BOXT has you covered.

New boiler installation measures

BOXT has introduced a COVID-19 SOS service to ensure the elderly and vulnerable are prioritise a safe-guarded if they need a boiler installation. The smart home systems installer is avoiding person-to-person contact at all costs while making sure you’re never without heating.

The company has launched a 24/7 telephone number for the over 70s and ‘at-risk’ that will give them priority booking. If ordered before 3 pm, a new boiler delivered and installed the next working day.

To help avoid any unnecessary face-to-face contact a pre-visit phone call will take place to help advise how the installation will be carried out. The visit itself will be a single visit installation with a solo engineer where possible.

‘We have already seen a significant spike in installations in recent weeks as the UK prepares for lockdown,’ explains Andy Kerr, co-founder of BOXT.

‘As every Briton over the age of 70 will be told “within the coming weeks” to stay at home for an extended period to protect themselves, we believe it is now essential we offer a service to support those who are most at risk for additional peace of mind,’ he adds.

‘We have also reviewed our existing procedures and will be introducing enhanced safety measures including supplying engineers with face masks and disposable gloves. To ensure everyone can feel secure during these uncertain times.’