To quote Game of Thrones, winter is coming, and there is no worse time for your boiler to go on the blink. But good news – if you’re in the market for a new boiler, Which? has just announced its best boiler brand in the UK.

For the 10th year in a row, Worcester Bosch has been named the Which? Best Buy boiler brand in the UK. They were the first boiler brand to be awarded the Which? Best Buy endorsement back in 2009 and the manufacturer has retained their title ever since.

Reliability is the key buzz word when it comes to boilers and according to Which? this best boiler brand has that in spades.

Which? Best Buy boiler brand in the UK

Which?’s overall report revealed that more owners were satisfied with their Worcester Bosch boiler than any brand in the survey. How’s that for a glowing recommendation?

Reliability and customer scores were worked out based on three main criteria – the number of faults boilers developed in customer’s homes, customer satisfaction and their likelihood to recommend the product. The manufacturer smashed it on all accounts, swooping up impressive scores.

‘We’ve been running boiler reliability surveys for over 10 years and Worcester Bosch has impressed us every single year,’ says Matthew Knight, Principal researcher at Which?

This year the brand’s snazzy new Greenstar Lifestyle boiler range was included in the award. This boiler range has it all – looks and reliability, a combo you’d never expect from a boiler.

Buy now: Greenstar 8000 Life and Greenstar 8000 Style, from £2,500, Worcester Bosch

‘We are absolutely thrilled to be recommended for ten years by Which?, an independent consumer association that tests and surveys products and services across a range of categories,’ says Carl Arntzen, CEO of Worcester Bosch.

‘We are extremely proud to continue to be market leaders in the boiler industry and we look forward to warming more and more homes for years to come.’

8,458 boiler owners completed the report. And you can’t really argue with the recommendation of over 8,000 people.

So if your current boiler is leaving you in perpetual fear of cold showers, it might be well worth upgrading to a Worcester Bosch.