Mum’s are raving about B&Q’s divider walls for keeping the peace between siblings in shared children’s bedrooms.

After six months stuck at home, finding some personal space has never been more important, especially for children sharing a bedroom. However, Mum’s on the Facebook group DIY on a Budget has found the perfect solution in B&Q’s room dividers.

B&Q room dividers

‘For those asking about dividing a room for growing kids or different sexes, I really can recommend B&Q’s room dividers,’ wrote one Mum who had used the panels to divide her daughter and son’s bedroom.

Another Mum explained that she had used the B&Q room dividers to give her eldest boy a grown-up space of his own.

‘My three boys, aged 10,4 and 2 were all sharing the biggest room, but I wanted to give the 10 year old his space,’ she wrote. ‘I used the Karalis room dividers from B&Q to split the room. Took the opportunity to get creative and decorate them as their feature walls […] They absolutely love their spaces!’

It is no wonder that B&Q’s Karalis room dividers have gone down a storm with families. Priced at just £56 for a panel, these adjustable dividers are quicker and cheaper than redesigning a home with a growing family.

Each panel is made out of MDF. The height can be altered to fit any room using the adjustable feet with 4 non-slip pads.

The dividers are sold in their natural wood state, allowing the freedom to paint them any colour you want. Or even turn them into a striking feature wall with wallpaper. However, if you do have low ceilings it is likely that you will need the tools to cut and sand the dividers down to size.

Buy now: Karalis cut out adjustable height room divider,£57, B&Q

‘My daughters share a bedroom. This was a perfect solution to giving them their own space,’ wrote one happy customer on the B&Q website. ‘They were so easy to put up. No mess just needed a spanner. Quick and easy. Wish I had found this product a couple of years ago.so glad I did not go down the plasterboard route. I can move them any time I want and paint or wallpaper over them. Brilliant.’

Whether you are looking to divide a bedroom or an open-plan living room, take a look at B&Q.