If a brand new kitchen is too much of an expense and faff to contemplate before Chrsitmas, let this inspirational budget painted kitchen makeover inspire.

‘My old kitchen was fitted at least 10 years ago. It was still in good condition, but I thought it was dull and boring’ Shelley Crofts, from Cardiff, explains to Latest Deals. Leading her to upcycle rather than replace, carrying out a DIY kitchen makeover to save money.

£400 Budget painted kitchen makeover

‘I wanted a modern look that would be a bit different to other kitchens I had seen,’ Shelley explains. So she decided on a trendy two-tone kitchen in navy and pale grey. Adding new marble-effect worktops with and glimmering bronze accents for extra flourish.

‘It cost around £400 in total. That included paying a local company to put a new vinyl floor down for me, which was the biggest expense. It’s now my favourite room in the house’ she says proudly.

Shelley started by giving the room a coat of paint, to freshen things up. Adding, ‘I corked the coving and painted it white, as there were a few cracks. I also gave the walls a lick of paint.’

Next she removed the cupboard handles off and set them aside, before painting the kitchen cabinets. ‘I painted the bottom cupboards first in a navy blue shade of Frenchic chalk paint called Hornblower. I love the colour, but I thought it would look too dark if I used it all over. So I went lighter on the top cupboards by using the shade Swanky Pants.’

Buy now: Furniture Paint in Hornblower, £19.95 for 750ml, Frenchic

The tiled backsplash was next on the to-do-list. ‘Painting over the tiles was the easiest part, as I used black paint over dark grey tiles,’ she recalls.

‘The paint I used was also from the Frenchic range, in a shade called Black Jack. It went on easily with a medium-sized round brush. I’m planning on adding a topcoat to protect it against splashes of food from cooking.’

‘I painted the cupboard handles copper using a mixture of Frenchic Finishing Coat and Beautiful Bronze FrenSheen,’ she explains. ‘If I were to do anything differently I’d probably spray-paint the handles instead of painting them with a brush, as it would have sped things up.’

While the paint dried, Shelley set about transforming the worktops. ‘Adding the sticky back plastic to the counters was definitely the hardest part,’ she says.

‘I watched some YouTube tutorials to learn how to best apply it, and if I got stuck I FaceTimed my brother-in-law for advice,’ she adds. ‘I then sealed the worktop with silicone. I’m glad I learnt how to do that to a good standard. It was hard work but I am so happy with the result.’

‘The marble-effect design cost me £36 in total, six rolls for £6 each from the D-C-Fix range at B&Q’ she recalls helpfully for others to follow.

Buy now: D-C-Fix Marmi Grey Marble Effect Self-adhesive Film, £6, B&Q

She wisely called in the professionals to help complete the floor. ‘The vinyl floor cost £160,’ explains Shelley. ‘It took just 45 minutes to fit as there were two fitters working together.’

‘I love the end result. I feel proud of myself for completing it on my own – all except the floor, of course,’ she said.

Feeling inspired to paint your kitchen to look new for Christmas?