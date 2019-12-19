Who doesn’t love a snoop inside the homes of celebrities? Especially at this time of year, to see how they’re decorating their homes for festivities. Thanks to a growing trend for Christmas door decorations we don’t even need to make it past the threshold to see their style!

Amanda Holden, Rochelle Humes, Kimberley Walsh and Abbey Clancy are just a few of the many celebrities creating magical Christmas doorways this year.

Celebrity Christmas door decorations

Amanda shared her festive doorway snap yesterday, pleased as can be. She captioned the pic, ‘All I want for Christmas… is a fabulous front door!!

Thank you @earlyhoursltd for the stunning display!🎄it’s beginning to look fabulously like #christmas’’.

Cascading down the right-hand side of the door Amanda’s display features a mix of red and white roses, with red and green baubles interspersed.

Rochelle, over the moon with her festive display, shared the snap with her followers. ‘Don’t kill me Marv, you might notice something bit different when you get home… I asked the AMAZING @earlyhoursltd to turn my front door into something out of ‘The Holiday’ my favourite Christmas movie and they delivered BIG TIME 🎄💫🙌🏾 ‘.

‘Just a little feature she said 😂’ humorously replied husband Marvin.

The Humes display features a silver birch tree decorated with baubles aplenty. A Nutcracker adds even further character to this amazing display.

Abbey Clancy let the festive elves at Early Hours decorated her grand doorway. The entrance to the family home, the model shares with ex-Footballer Peter Crouch and their four young children, is a Christmas spectacular.

‘Our elves have been working on a magical doorway of red and gold baubles, roses and festive foliage for the lovely @abbeyclancyofficial and family ‘ say the expert florists.

The home of former Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh also gets the fantastic festive touch.

Kimberley shared a snap on her own Instagram page, with her two young children in front looking delighted.

She says, ’Anybody who knows me knows how much I love Christmas and my visit from @earlyhoursltd today has made my year!!!!!!!! Blown away by my Christmas door of dreams and the most beautiful trees and garlands! What a lovely team you are too thank you thank you thank you. I have two very happy boys today ❤️❤️’.

‘A cosy, traditional Christmas installation using the classic colour combination of red, green and gold. With overflowing baubles, frosted leaves, berries, mini Christmas trees and poinsettia⁠’ explains the creators Early Hours.

The London florist doesn’t just help celebrities, they work their magic on shop fronts and more.

Video Of The Week

According to the website they are ‘Trendsetters within the industry, Early Hours has become synonymous with originality. Working with some of London’s most exclusive venues including The Ivy and Nichols.’

‘As well as private celebrity clients, they have designed some of the most talked about floral displays in the UK today.’

Will you be turning your front door into a festive masterpiece this Christmas? Tag your snaps #Christmasdoorways