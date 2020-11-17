We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We’ve got the scoop from John Lewis on their top tree look for Christmas 2020, and it’s a real beauty. It’s called Bloomsbury, and you can be sure it will add elegance and boho flair to your home. It combines warm, rich colours with vintage-inspired decs for festive fabulousness with an eclectic twist.

Swapping traditional Christmas red accents for rich, burnt orange and copper gives John Lewis’s Bloomsbury look a modern update. A host of nostalgic decorations – from gramophones to typewriters, hot air balloons to book stacks – makes this look a winner for lovers of vintage. And then a mix of natural materials such as thistles, fruits and berries with woven baskets and rich velvet stockings brings a touch of warmth and luxury.

‘This look is perfect for Christmas 2020 as it explores the soft illustration style that is captured throughout the works of art reflected in the tree decorations, creating a nostalgic scene. The mix of oranges, blues and browns form a cosy, warming look that is ideal for staying home, settling down with a book, something that we’ll be doing a lot more of this year!’ says Jason Billings-Cray, Partner and Junior Buyer, Christmas Shop at John Lewis & Partners.

Shop the look: Bloomsbury theme, John Lewis & Partners

What we love most about Bloomsbury is its versatility. This is a festive decorating theme that really does work whatever your interior style, from classic country to minimalist, Scandi modern to maximalist.

Here it’s shown on a gorgeously snowy faux tree, but those copper accents pop brilliantly against fresh tree foliage, or if you don’t have space for a traditional tree the statement baubles are ideal for hanging from sculptural branches popped into an oversized vase.

This gorgeous tree was styled up by nurse educator Vindra Swanscott for Style At Home magazine’s annual Christmas Tree Challenge. For 2020, the team decided to celebrate three fantastic keyworkers by inviting them to decorate trees for some of our favourite brands, including John Lewis. Then the keyworker superstar stylists got dolled up to be photographed with their decorated tree.

Video Of The Week

Vindra, who came out of retirement to help train new nurses through this year’s Covid-19 crisis was thrilled that she was decorating her tree for her all-time favourite brand, John Lewis. ‘I absolutely love John Lewis’ Bloomsbury look and decorations, especially the acorns and the gramophones,’ says Vindra.

Great job Vindra, and thanks for your huge contribution to the NHS in these challenging times. You’re a true hero… and a dab hand at Christmas decorating, to boot!