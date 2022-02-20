We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re looking to invest in a Shark or Dyson vacuum cleaner, eBay certified refurbished is the smart shopping hack you really need to know about.

Shark is one of the best vacuum cleaners on the market, but it does come with a hefty price tag usually costing between £200 to £400. However, we’ve recently discovered the eBay refurbished section, where you can bag up a discount on everything from vacuum cleaners to the best mattresses all year round.

eBay has recently created a landing page for its certified refurbished goods. It is a gold mine of amazing discount deals from big brands such as Shark, Dyson, Tefal and Russell Hobbs.

Refurbished means that none of the products are brand new, instead they have been expertly restored to work like new. They all come with a minimum 1-year seller guarantee and are usually sold by the brand themselves for up to 30 per cent off the usual price.

We recently spotted a Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Pet Vacuum Cleaner Certified Refurbished with a 1 Year Guarantee selling for £199.99, from the Official Shark Store. That’s a saving of £130.00, from the original retail price of £329.99.

You can also pick up a Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner – Certified Refurbished for £199.99 from the Official Dyson Outlet. A brand new version is currently being sold at Curry’s for £249.00, which means you could make a saving of £50.00.

What does certified refurbished on eBay mean?

All the products in the refurbished section have been classified into four categories: certified, excellent, very good and good. These categories are designed to help customers understand whether they are purchasing a mint condition vacuum cleaner with no damage, or a product that has been well-loved and traded in by a previous owner.

Certified refurbished means the item will be in pristine, like-new condition. Any product tagged as certified has been professionally inspected, cleaned, and refurbished by the manufacturer or a manufacturer-approved vendor to meet manufacturer specifications.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Pet Vacuum Cleaner – Certified Refurbished | £199.99, eBay

The Shark cordless pet vacuum cleaner is sold by the Official Shark Store. It has been professionally checked, cleaned and restored. The product might have some minor cosmetic imperfections and some signs of use. It also may not be in its original packaging. However, it should be in full working order, and deliver the same performance you’d expect from a Shark vacuum cleaner. View Deal

In many cases, the certified refurbished products might never have been used. The Shark store explains in their certified refurbished listing that: ‘products are returned to Shark for several reasons, often simply because the buyer has changed their mind. All units are professionally checked, cleaned and restored.’

Simply because the brand can’t resell these returned items, you can snap up an incredible bargain on a product that is basically new.

Do refurbished items come with a guarantee?

All the ‘refurbished’ items on eBay come with a minimum 1-year seller guarantee. They all include free shipping in the UK and are backed by eBay’s Money Back Guarantee, with 30-day returns.

‘Refurbished on eBay allows shoppers to save up to 30% on a huge range of items from the biggest brands,’ explains an eBay spokesperson. ‘Especially within home appliances, including recent releases and previously discounted models.’

‘Not only is buying refurbished better for your wallet but it significantly expands the lifespan of a product. Preventing it from going to landfill and reducing its environmental impact.’

Better value, and better for the environment, this eBay shopping hack is a win-win in our books.