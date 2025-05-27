Shark wants your old vacuum (even if it’s not a Shark!) – and its new trade-in scheme offers £50 cashback to customers for a limited time only

If you’re in the market for a new vacuum cleaner but the hassle of disposing of your old one and spending your hard-earned money on a new one has you putting that idea on the back burner, Shark has found a solution. Enter: the Shark Trade-In scheme.

Of course, buying one of the best Shark vacuums may already be on your radar, but everyone knows that getting rid of an old vacuum can be tedious, time-consuming, and sometimes unsuccessful. However, for a limited time only, Shark wants to take this old vacuum (yes, from ANY brand) off your hands while giving you £50 cashback when you buy a new model.

Plus, many of the eligible models within the Shark Trade-In scheme are on sale right now, so you’ll get even more for less.

So, what is Shark Trade-In? It’s pretty simple, really. All you have to do is purchase your new vacuum cleaner directly from sharkclean.co.uk before the 17th June 2025. You then need to submit a claim to Shark using this form, submitting details such as the purchase date, invoice number, product, and the price paid. You must do this within 30 days of purchase, or you'll lose the chance to bag the money.

Shark will then let you know when your claim has been approved and send you all of the information you need to send them about sending your old vacuum (whatever brand that may be) to them. When that’s all received and your claim has been validated, the £50 cashback will be sent to you via bank transfer.

It’s worth noting that the Shark Trade-In scheme doesn’t apply to all of their vacuums, though, so you’ll need to choose one that has been clearly called a ‘Qualifying Product’ on the website.

However, some of my top-rated Shark vacuums are part of the new scheme - including the self-emptying Shark PowerDetect Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, the Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum (which has been crowned the ‘best overall’ Shark vacuum in my guide), or, if you prefer an upright model, the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Upright Pet Vacuum.

If you wanted to add a robot vacuum to your cleaning cupboard, many of Shark’s robot vacuums are also included in the Trade-In scheme, including the Shark PowerDetect NeverTouch Pro 2-in-1 Self-Empty Robot Vacuum & Mop.

Not only that, but many of the models included within the Trade-In scheme are also currently discounted at the time of writing. So, with the discount and the £50 cashback, that makes many of these models the cheapest I’ve ever seen. Couple that with the fact that you also get to dispose of your old vacuum cleaner at the same time, and I’d call that a serious win.

There are some terms and conditions to be aware of, however. As mentioned, this scheme only applies to those eligible models, all of which need to be over £200. And while the vacuum you send to Shark can be from any brand, it still needs to be in full working condition and must still have power when switched on.

If you want to send Shark an old robot vacuum, you also must perform a factory reset to permanently delete all of your data and information. If you fail to do so, Shark can hold no responsibility for that data.

Aside from that, the Shark Trade-In scheme couldn’t be simpler. Just make sure you buy your new vacuum before the 17th June to reap the rewards.

Eligible models in the Shark Trade-In Scheme

Shark PowerDetect Clean & Empty Cordless Pet Vacuum Cleaner IP3251UKT Was £549.99 now £349.99 at Shark Not only is this top-rated, self-emptying Shark vacuum currently on sale for £200 off the RRP, but it's also part of the Shark Trade-In scheme - which means you'll get £50 cashback when you send in your old vacuum, too. Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum [Single Battery] IZ400UKT £379.99 at Shark The Shark Stratos, in my book, is the best Shark vacuum cleaner on the market today - even if it is one of the brand's older models. Suitable for both carpets and floors, it's also famed for its anti-hair wrap technology. Plus, it's currently part of the Trade-In scheme. Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Upright Pet Vacuum [Single Battery] ICZ300UKT Was £429.99 now £299.99 at Shark If you're looking for one of the best vacuums for pet hair, this upright pet model is perfect for picking up hair and dander. However, it's still cordless and still part of the £50 cashback scheme - as well as being reduced to under £300 right now.

So, will you be sending your old vacuum to Shark? Make sure you submit your claim as soon as possible.