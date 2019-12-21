When it comes to Christmas gift ideas, sometimes convenience trumps putting that extra bit of thought into a present.
We can tend to gift on auto-pilot and everyone loves to re-gift from time-to-time. But we’re saying enough is enough to wasteful and thoughtless presents!
And so are the guys at TK Maxx. They found that a whopping 75 per cent of us buy Christmas gifts without much thought or care.
To help us all with our Christmas present planning, they’ve come up with an idea.
Enlisting a festive team of behavioural psychologists, they’ve written 10 questions we can all ask ourselves when trying to buy a great Christmas present for those we love.
So now, before parking up at a shopping centre, or settling in for a couple hours of online shopping, ask your giftee these questions if you’re struggling for the perfect Christmas gift idea.
10 questions to inspire perfect Christmas gift ideas…
- Imagine you have 24 hours to do anything you want. Sky’s the limit. What would you do?
- Finish this sentence. You’re the world’s unknown expert in…
- This Christmas you decide to donate everything you own except three items. What do you keep? Those three things could make great gifts for others, too.
- What’s the one thing you could watch or read about forever and never get bored of?
- What’s something people assume you like, but you secretly don’t?
- What’s the one thing you own that you still haven’t used and why?
- Not including me, who’s the best gift giver you know? Why?
- When was the last time someone did something thoughtful for you?
- What’s the best gift you’ve ever given someone (other than me)?
- And finally, share what you are looking forward to most next year…
Now we all have no excuses for failing to buy a great Christmas present. Except for that one annoying cousin you have… you can still buy him socks.