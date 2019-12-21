When it comes to Christmas gift ideas, sometimes convenience trumps putting that extra bit of thought into a present.

We can tend to gift on auto-pilot and everyone loves to re-gift from time-to-time. But we’re saying enough is enough to wasteful and thoughtless presents!

And so are the guys at TK Maxx. They found that a whopping 75 per cent of us buy Christmas gifts without much thought or care.

To help us all with our Christmas present planning, they’ve come up with an idea.

Enlisting a festive team of behavioural psychologists, they’ve written 10 questions we can all ask ourselves when trying to buy a great Christmas present for those we love.

So now, before parking up at a shopping centre, or settling in for a couple hours of online shopping, ask your giftee these questions if you’re struggling for the perfect Christmas gift idea.

10 questions to inspire perfect Christmas gift ideas…

Imagine you have 24 hours to do anything you want. Sky’s the limit. What would you do? Finish this sentence. You’re the world’s unknown expert in… This Christmas you decide to donate everything you own except three items. What do you keep? Those three things could make great gifts for others, too. What’s the one thing you could watch or read about forever and never get bored of? What’s something people assume you like, but you secretly don’t? What’s the one thing you own that you still haven’t used and why? Not including me, who’s the best gift giver you know? Why? When was the last time someone did something thoughtful for you? What’s the best gift you’ve ever given someone (other than me)? And finally, share what you are looking forward to most next year…

Now we all have no excuses for failing to buy a great Christmas present. Except for that one annoying cousin you have… you can still buy him socks.