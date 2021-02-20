We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Broadcaster and Dulux Ambassador, Clara Amfo has offered us a glimpse into her house. The star has demonstrated how to use Dulux’s colour of the year 2021, Brave Ground, with aching-ly cool results.

Brave Ground was announced as the Dulux colour of the year 2021, the calm and earthy tone is the dreamy neutral backdrop to Clara’s living room. However, to help inject an extra jolt of personality Creative Director of Dulux, Marianne Shillingford, helped Clara to add the wall arch design that is currently all over Instagram in a complementary shade called Cardamom Pod.

‘I’d like to think I’ve got decent artistic skills, but also I don’t fully trust myself,’ the former Strictly star says before beginning the DIY job. ‘I’ve got a kit full of things to use for decorating and Marianne’s gonna help me do that.’

Following Marianne’s step-by-step instructions and using string, chalk and a steady hand, Clara makes her own arch. Admiring her finished work, she says, ‘I won’t lie, I have got the DIY bug now, I just really love this contrast of colour.’

‘I love the colour of Brave Ground and what it symbolises. It’s Mother Earth, our roots,’ Clara says. ‘It’s perfect for this year as it makes us feel more connected to where we live. It’s a calming, motherly colour to look after us all.’

The combination of the much lighter, yellow-toned neutral Cardamom Pod, Brave Ground and the mustard of her velvet sofa create an inviting, comforting space.

The shade creates a really cosy feel in Clara’s living room, playing into the trend for cocooning spaces. This grounding, comforting colour has proven itself to be versatile, working as a base for a range of colour palettes.

Of course, it also changes throughout the day as the light changes, as Dulux explains. ‘Brave Ground flexes in tone depending on the time of day and setting. Creating a subtly responsive environment that’s reflective of our growing desire to align how we live with our planet.’

Last year’s neutral green shade, Tranquil Dawn, inspired by the morning sky is a much lighter tone in comparison.

Will you be trying Brave Ground in your home?