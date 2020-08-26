Trending:

Stay ahead of the curve with the latest paint idea making an impact
Tamara Kelly Tamara Kelly
    • To get the latest trending look for homes many will turn to Instagram for inspiration. Right now the winning way with paint, making a big impression with a little budget, is the ‘painted arch’.

    This simple paint method is a highly effective, low-cost decorating option to give a sense of purpose to walls, adding architectural detail when it’s not there. Consider it the feature wall of the future for fashion-forward homes.

    Painted arch ideas for every room

    A painted arch is the new on-trend decorating idea to refresh any room, from hallways and living rooms to bedrooms.

    Hallway

    One account to fully embrace this trend is that of Lissi @oxfordone, a self-confessed ‘DIY and colour enthusiast.’

    This account is one to follow for bold colour and paint ideas. Take for instance this captivating front door…

    The punch pink makes this hallway a space to be marvelled at the minute guests arrive. Upon entry to such a home you’d be beyond intrigued to get in further to see the rest of the homes creativity.

    And again another room, another painted arch…

    Kitchen

    In the kitchen the fabulous coral painted arch is overlaid with a zingy square of aquamarine. Giving the painted arch even further impact, producing the perfect backdrop for the display shelves.

    Home office

    Another pro who’s a fan of the new trend is Medina @grillodesigns, who admits she’s looking for more walls to paint. Take that as a warning, it seems this new painting trend is highly addictive.

    Living room

    This savvy interiors enthusiast uses a painted arch in the living room to embolden the simple linear artwork on the walls. As a side note we adore the colour combination of this whole scheme.

    Bedroom

    Another keen follow of interior fashions @fallfordiy has chosen to use the painted arch trend to highlight bedside table placement. How effective is that for creating an illusion of wall architecture that’s not really there? Super impressive.

    This example showcases how to use the painted arch to emphasise an existing design feature – here it’s the doorway, leading to a walk-in wardrobe beyond. Consider it like painting the door surround to frame the space, only on a more artistic scale.

    turquoise painted arch in alcove

    Image credit: Jeremy Lawrence

    For those lucky enough to have the real deal with alcoves, why not still adopt the arch effect by painting the depth in white – to make the arch stand out.

    Are you a fan of this new way with paint?

